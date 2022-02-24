Amanda Kloots Tests Positive For COVID-19 2 Years After Late Husband Nick Cordero’s Battle

Amanda Kloots revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19, 2 years after her husband died from it, and won’t be on ‘The Talk’ in order to quarantine.

Amanda Kloots revealed she has tested positive for COVID-19, the virus that lead to the death of her late husband Nick Cordero during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. She broke the unfortunate news on Instagram, directing the message to viewers of her daytime talk show The Talk. “My @thetalkcbs family! Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID and will be missing some days at work until my quarantine is over,” she wrote with a pic of her and her The Talk co-hosts Sheryl Underwood, Jerry O’Connell, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Natalie Morales.

Fortunately, unlike when her husband contracted COVID-19, there are now methods of protection that prevent serious illness from the virus, and Amanda has taken those precautions. “I am feeling completely normal now and feel very grateful for that. I am vaccinated and boosted which is very much putting me at ease,” she continued. She explained that she found out she had the virus when she came back from vacation from Mexico. While she tested negative ahead of the flight, the results were different the following morning.

“This is the first time I’ve tested positive since the pandemic,” she added. “I will hopefully be back to work soon but taking this time at home with Elvis to start potty training!!!!” She seems to be in good spirits and feeling well in spite of testing positive for COVID-19 as she asked fans to wish her luck in surviving three days with a toddler rather than the virus.

Amanda’s husband, Nick died of COVID-19 on July 5 at just 41 years old. She shared the devastating news on Instagram at the time. “God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth,” she wrote of Nick at the time. Prior to getting COVID-19, Nick was in good health and had been living his dream of being a Broadway performer.

COVID-19 caused such serious complications for the performer that he had to get his leg amputated and eventually passed, leaving behind his wife Amanda and son Elivs who was one year old at the time. Nick achieved great success in his lifetime as he was nominated for a Tony Award for his role in Bullets Over Broadway and also starred in Waitress and A Bronx Tale.