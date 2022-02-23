Bethenny Frankel Bonds With Daughter Bryn, 11, On ‘Mommy & Me’ Vacation — Photo

Bethenny Frankel and Bryn jetted out of NYC to Costa Rica, where they are enjoying some much needed mother-daughter rest and relaxation.

Bethenny Frankel, 50, is one of the busiest women in the world, but she always takes time out of her schedule to bond with her 11-year-old daughter, Bryn! On Tues. February 22, The Real Housewives of New York alum shared a sweet photo that was taken at the Andez Costa Resort at Peninsula Papagayo, in Costa Rica. “I’ll never grow out of the mommy and me phase,” Bethenny wrote in the caption alongside the photo with Bryn, whose dad is Bethenny’s ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, 51.

The photo, which Bethenny shared with her 2.4 million Instagram followers, got a ton of reactions from her followers and fans. A follower named Becca, with the handle @rebeccagarr, commented about how she admires Bethenny’s dedication to her daughter. “You’re an amazing mother, Bethenny. And no matter all the crazy in life, you always find time for your Peanut and one day when she’s 30 like me she’ll think, ‘Gosh, ya, my mom truly loved me and still does,’’ she wrote in the comments.

One day before sharing her ‘mommy and me; photo, Bethenny posted another photo of her and Bryn, who she nicknamed ‘Peanut.’ In the photo, both women are wearing robes that appear to be from the resort that they are staying at. In the caption, she wrote, “This is my ride or die…what we put into parenting, we get out exponentially. Time is so valuable because it’s the one commodity that is limited in quantity. We cannot earn more. We need to use it wisely. There is no greater gift that I’ve been given, nothing that I love more, and nothing that I’m better at.”

On March 23, 2021, Bethenny – who is currently engaged to her boyfriend of four years, film producer, Paul Bernon, 43 – revealed that her divorce from Bryn’s dad, Jason, was finally finalized – eight years after they split! As fans know, Bethenny married Jason in March 2010, Their wedding was televised on her show at the time, Bethenny Ever After. Like her marriage to Jason, the show only lasted a short time and was pulled by Bravo after one season. Bethenny filed for divorce from Jason in 2013.