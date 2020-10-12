Paul Bernon: 5 Things To Know About Bethenny Frankel’s Ex After Heartbreaking Split

Paul Bernon was the ultimate support system for GF Bethenny Frankel during her taxing trial with ex Jason Hoppy, but now the pair has split. We’ve got five things to know about Paul.

Bethenny Frankel has called it quits with boyfriend Paul Bernon. She once claimed he claimed brought “balance” to her life following the death of ex-BF Dennis Shields in Aug. 2018, as well as being there for the former Real Housewives of New York star during her contentions divorce proceedings from Jason Hoppy, 50. The couple had been together for nearly two years, but reportedly split “a couple of weeks ago,” a source told Us Weekly on Oct. 12.

The former Bravo star once described their relationship as, “Not a high or a low, just a balance — which, if you know my personality at all, it’s not often that balanced,” during a Live With Kelly and Ryan appearance in July 2019. “But I feel just balanced and healthy.” Paul gushed about his love for Bethenny in a Nov. 2019 Instagram post for her 49th birthday. He wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday! You have brought me true happiness, and I’m so lucky to have you in my life. No one is smarter, funnier, or makes a bigger impact to help those around us. Thank you for being the most loving partner. I can’t wait to celebrate you today.” We’ve got five things to know about Paul.

1. He supported Bethenny during her custody trial with ex-husband Jason Hoppy. Bethenny kicked off a custody trial with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, 48, on March 4, 2019, and throughout the grueling day, her new love, Paul Bernon, was right by her side. Paul has been the ultimate support system for the reality star, and a source even told HollywoodLife that his presence in court meant “a lot” to The Real Housewives of New York star.

2. He’s quite the busy guy. Paul is the founder and partner of a production company, Burn Later Productions, according to his LinkedIn page. You may have seen a few of his flicks. Paul has produced films such as Drinking Buddies and Best Kept Secret. But – that’s not all Paul has on his plate. He’s also a managing partner at a Massachusetts based real estate firm. Paul received his Bachelor of Arts degree in film studies from Boston University. He then continued his higher education at New York University, graduating with a Masters Degree in Real Estate.

3. Here for the cause! Bethenny’s boyfriend is a board member and founding chair of the Creative Council at EMILY’s List, a political action committee focused on electing pro-choice Democratic women.

4. Paul is divorced. He was previously married to Ashley Bernon, a well-known figure in the Boston social scene; they divorced in 2017. The exes reportedly share two kids.

5. He has Boston roots. Paul is located in Boston, according to his LinkedIn page. Bethenny had been spotted paying him a visit in Beantown now and again during their relationship.