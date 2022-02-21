See Pic

Halle Berry Steps Out For Lunch With Son Maceo, 8, & BF Van Hunt In Malibu — Rare Photo

The Oscar-winning actress was with her two favorite dudes during the weekend outing. The trio looked like quite the happy family while out.

Halle Berry, 55, kicked off the long holiday weekend strong, starting off with lunch at Wylie’s Bait & Tackle in Malibu on Saturday, Feb. 19. The A-list actress was in fine company during the outing, where she was joined by her son Maceo, 8, and boyfriend of nearly two-years Van Hunt

Halle was mom-chic for the outing, where she teamed a black hoodie and matching joggers with a stylish pair of sandals and a newsboy cap over her blonde locks. She maintained a low profile as she donned sunglasses and a mask while holding Maceo’s hand tight. Walking several steps behind the pair was Grammy-winner Van, who was looking laid back in a grey pullover that said “Gentle” across the front, which he teamed with olive green sweats which were rolled up to mid-calf.

The X-Men actress recently how Maceo gave her relationship with Van his blessing during an interview with AARP Magazine in Jan. 2022. She shared, “My son, Maceo, of his own volition, did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car. I think he finally sees me happy, and it’s infectious. It was his way of saying, This is good. I like this. This makes me happy.”

Halle, who also has a 13-year-old daughter named Nahla, said it was an important milestone for the family, telling the magazine, “It was a very real moment for all of us. I teared up, Van was fighting back tears. Even Maceo knew he’d said something poignant. It meant a lot to us. I have two children with two different fathers. Van has a son. As a mom living this modern, blended family, all I care about is that my kids are OK with the decisions I’m making.”

Halle has found true love after years of romantic turmoil. Halle has been married three times, first to baseball player David Justice from 1993 to 1997, then to singer Eric Benet from 2001 to 200, and most recently to Maceo’s father Olivier Martinez, who she was wed to from 2013 to 2016. Daughter Nahla’s father is her ex Gabriel Aubry.