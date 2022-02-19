Watch

Bob Saget Plays House Party Chef In Desiigner’s ‘Bakin’ Video For Final Acting Role Before Death

Bob Saget 'Fuller House' TV series premiere, Los Angeles, America - 16 Feb 2016
Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Lorimar/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884859d) Bob Saget Full House - 1989 Lorimar/Warner Bros USA TV Portrait
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Lorimar/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock (5852400a)David Coulier, Bob Saget, John StamosFull HouseLorimar/Warner BrosUSA
Aubrey Saget, Bob Saget and Lara Saget, from left, attend the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif 30th Annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit, Beverly Hills, USA - 16 Jun 2017 View Gallery View Gallery 30 Photos.
Snoop Dogg makes a cameo in the video, referencing the late actor by telling Desiigner he ‘better get Bob on the job.’

Bob Saget was always at his best when he was making people laugh. In what appears to be the late comedian’s final acting role, he proved on point by playing a hilarious house party chef for Desiigner’s latest music video “Bakin.” Alongside adult film star Kendra Sunderland, Bob looks to be having a good time cooking up bacon — and stacks of cash — for the Hollywood Hills shindig. Snoop Dogg even has a cameo in the beginning, suggesting to Desiigner that he get Bob over to the house before the party starts to “make it happen.” The legendary rapper adds, “Get Bob on the job!”

Bob Saget starred as a house party chef in Desiigner’s music video for ‘Bakin.’ (YouTube)

In the middle of the video, a pre-production clip is shown where Bob discusses working on the project while on the phone with Desiigner. In usual Bob fashion, the Full House alum cracks up not only the rapper, but also the production crew as well. With the “Bakin” song playing in the background and Bob bopping to the beat, he hilariously reports to Desiigner, “I’m just here to have bacon.”

The “Bakin” video was shot in December, just a few weeks before Bob’s untimely death on January 9 in an Orlando, Florida hotel room, according to Deadline. The end of the video includes a tribute to Bob with extra footage from the music video shown and “Rest In Peace Bob Saget” displayed over it.

Alongside adult film star Kendra Sunderland, Bob looks to be having a good time cooking up bacon — and stacks of cash. (YouTube)

Last week, the cause of Bob’s unexpected death was revealed. His family confirmed on Feb. 9 that he died from “head trauma” on Jan. 9, following his Jacksonville, Florida stand-up comedy show. An autopsy revealed he hit his head and died from a “brain bleed.” “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” his family said in a statement to HollywoodLife. “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.”

 