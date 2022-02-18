Chris Daughtry & Wife Deanna Thank Fans For Their ‘Sympathy’ After Daughter Hannah’s Death

The ‘American Idol’ alum said that he and his wife have ‘deep appreciation’ for the fan support since his stepdaughter Hannah died by suicide in November.

Chris Daughtry, 42, and his wife Deanna thanked their fans on Feb. 18 for the overwhelming support following the death of their 25-year-old daughter Hannah. “Chris and I would like to thank our family, friends and Daughtry fans for the kind expressions of sympathy over the last few months,” a message read on Deanna’s Instagram page. “Although we cannot reach out to each of you individually, it is our hope that you sense our deep appreciation for your love and support.”

In the her caption, Deanna shared her grief at losing her daughter to suicide back in November. Hannah is Deanna’s child from a previous relationship, and she became Chris’ stepdaughter when the couple married in 2000.

“It’s challenging to know how to move forward after such loss,” Deanna wrote. “I honestly just want to hide in my bubble and be alone if I’m not loving on my husband and children but I’m acutely aware that the world doesn’t stop for our grief. When I observe my own resistance to something and then allow or accept what is to be just as it is without needing it to change, I notice my suffering starts to dissipate some. Not because the external circumstance change, but because I choose to stop putting so much energy into resisting that which I cannot change.”

The American Idol alum’s wife went on to say she’s “accepting” that her daughter is gone, and explained that “some days I will want to share lighthearted moments and other days I may want to share deep thoughts snd feelings.” Deanna again thanked “the people who really showed up” for her and Chris amidst their tragic loss. The couple received more support in the comments section, as fans continued to offer their heartfelt condolences to Deanna and Chris.

The “Over You” signer and his wife confirmed on Jan. 19 that Hannah died by suicide while under influence of narcotics. They told People that Hannah had been struggling with mental illness for many years, and on the day of her death, she claimed that her boyfriend allegedly physically attacked her and stole her car. Authorities performed a wellness check on Hannah, but after they left, Hannah was found dead by her boyfriend inside her home in Fentress County, Tennessee.

Chris postponed all of his concert dates on his Dearly Beloved tour due to the tragedy. A week after Hannah’s death, Deanna denied homicide rumors regarding her daughter’s passing and cautioned against “jumping to conclusions.”