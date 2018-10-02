Johnny Depp Finally Breaks His Silence On Amber Heard After She Claims He Hit Her: ‘I Ain’t F***ing Stupid’

Johnny Depp is standing his ground. For the first time ever, the actor is speaking out against the domestic abuse allegations ex-wife Amber Heard accused him of in a new interview published on Oct. 2.

Johnny Depp, 55, is not backing down. Although the Oscar-nominee has addressed his 2017 divorce with Amber Heard, 32, in his last big magazine spread in June, he hasn’t talked about her domestic abuse allegations until now. And he’s furious. After describing the last “three or four years” as a “perverse situation that was inflicted” on him, and calling himself Disney’s Quasimodo, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor unpacked Amber’s accusations in an Oct. 2 interview with British GQ.

The accusations first started with the claim that Johnny threw an iPhone at Amber’s face in May of 2016, allegedly leading to a bruise that Amber posted a selfie of, which you can see below. “Why didn’t that person speak to the police?” Johnny explained, referring to Amber, whose lawyers have claimed her ex-husband “violently attacked” her. “I mean, they spoke to the police, but the police saw nothing and they offered her an emergency medical technician,” Johnny continued. “She said no. Police see nothing on her. Police see nothing broken in the place, no marks, and then they offer her an EMT to have a look at her and she says no and I don’t know if it was the next day or a couple of days later, but then there was a bruise. There was a red mark and then there was a brown bruise.”

Johnny continued the play-by-play. “She was at a party the next day. Her eye wasn’t closed,” the actor told the magazine, referring to her attendance at Amanda de Cadenet’s 44th birthday party. The hostess posted a photo with Amber afterwards, but later took it down, GQ reported. “She had her hair over her eye, but you could see the eye wasn’t shut. Twenty-five feet away from her, how the f–k am I going to hit her? Which, by the way, is the last thing I would’ve done. I might look stupid, but I ain’t f–king stupid.” After the alleged attack in May, Amber won a temporary restraining order against Johnny.

Johnny then brought up another event that the media blasted him for. A few months after the alleged bruising incident, a blurry video of Johnny hurling a wine bottle and glass in the kitchen as Amber videotaped surfaced on TMZ. “The tape that came out, or the tape that someone made, that miraculously appeared on YouTube, taken from someone’s phone. That was not Downtown,” Johnny explained, referring to his former Downtown LA home base with Amber. “[Amber] wanted to make like it was recent. It was an older video and [what happened in it] had to do with finding out that I had lost hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars.” Johnny has not hid his big dip in net worth to the public, as his loss in fortunes was painfully detailed in his 2018 Rolling Stone interview.

As for why Johnny hasn’t offered his side of the story until now, Johnny said he wasn’t “going to get into a pissing contest with someone about it.” He’s strong in his convictions, which is why he remained quiet to the press. “To harm someone you love? As a kind of bully? No, it didn’t, it couldn’t even sound like me,” the Edward Scissorhands actor said. “So, initially, I just kept my mouth shut, you know?”