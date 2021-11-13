Chris Daughtry & Wife Deanna Mourn Loss Of Daughter Hannah At 25: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken’

Deanna Daughtry took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking post full of photos of her 25-year-old daughter Hannah, who passed away suddenly, and a touching message that included an update on the family.

Chris Daughtry, 41, postponed all of his upcoming concert dates on his current Dearly Beloved tour after the sudden passing of his daughter Hannah, 25, and now his wife Deanna is speaking out for the first time. The devastated mother shared a series of beautiful photos of her first-born child along with a heartbreaking message that showed her grief and gave her followers an update on the tragic situation.

“My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah,” her message began. “Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah. We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken.”

A few hours after Deanna shared her message, Chris also took to his own Instagram page to share a close-up pic of Hannah and another heartbreaking message. I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken,” he wrote. “I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family. Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss.”

Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you,” he concluded. “This hurts so deeply💔💔💔”

Deanna and Chris’ posts come just one day after Hannah was found dead in her Nashville, TN home by the Nashville Police Department. It was quickly revealed that Chris would postpone his shows due to the situation through an official statement from his rep.

“Due to the unexpected death of Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s daughter, Hannah, all currently scheduled shows for the coming week for Daughtry have been postponed,” the statement via PEOPLE read. “The Daughtry family thanks you for your understanding and respectfully asks for privacy during this very difficult time. Further details will be made available at a later date. The investigation into this tragic death is still ongoing.”

Hannah and her brother Griffin, 23, are both Deanna’s children from a previous relationship and when Deanna and Chris got married in 2000, they became Chris’ stepchildren. The couple also shares 10-year-old twins Adalynn and Noah.