Porsha Williams Stuns In Cutout Plunging Thigh High Slit Gown At Maxim’s Pre Super Bowl Party – Photos

Porsha Williams killed it at Maxim’s Electric Nights as she slayed in a black bandage cutout gown and a fringe skirt that proved she has legs for days.

Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams was one of the many celebrities who attended Maxim’s Electric Nights and based on her outfit alone, it was an event to remember. Porsha’s barely-there outfit surely turned heads as her gown had two black bandage wrap straps that went over her cleavage and bandage straps that danced across her midriff.

The reality TV star’s legs definitely came out to play as they peeked out from slits on the fringe skirt of her gown. Even though the fringe went down to her ankles, the gaps between her fringe gave it a sexy thigh-high feel. She completed the look with clear ringed heels and stud earrings.

The Porsha’s Family Matters was in good company at Maxim’s Electric Nights. Supermodel Heidi Klum also showed up in quite a sexy number. The former Project Runway host rocked a purple cutout dress and a fur jacket. In addition to the A-list celebrities who attended, Tiesto and 50 Cent performed, guaranteeing that the night was definitely lit.

All of this partying has finally led up to the big day that everyone has been waiting for– the Super Bowl. Super Bowl LVI kicks off on Sunday, February 13 at 6:30 pm EST. The two teams going head-to-head are the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams, statistically have the upper hand as their season score is 15-5 while the Bengals are at 13-7. Plus, the big game is going down at the Rams’ SoFi Stadium. Being that the game is in LA, many celebrities haven’t had to travel too far for pre and post-Super Bowl activities.

For those who turn into the Super Bowl for everything other than football, you have plenty to look forward to! The Super Bowl Halftime Show is stacked with 90s hip hop icons including Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. On top of that, plenty of celebrities will be gracing the small screen in those multi-million-dollar thirty-second ads. Some ads to look forward to are Zendaya channeling mermaid energy for Squarespace, Jennifer Coolidge as Lady Luck for Fan Duel and Willie Nelson advocating to legalize comfort for Skechers.