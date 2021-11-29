News

Porsha Williams’ Fans Tell Her To ‘Run’ After Fiancé Simon Guobadia Says He’s ‘Cheated’ Before

Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia
Marcus Ingram/Bravo
Porsha Williams attends the Bre-B-Q during the second day of BreonnaCon at Shawnee Park on August 23, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky after the death of Breonna Taylor .Black Lives Matter protest, Louisville - 23 Aug 2020
NeNe Leakes, Rasheeda, Tanya Sam, Cynthia Bailey, Porsha Williams 'A3C Panel: Blending Entertainment and Entrepreneurship' Atlanta, USA - 10 Oct 2019
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 16069 -- Pictured: Porsha Williams -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
Porsha Williams 68th Primetime Emmy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 18 Sep 2016 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
After Porsha Williams’ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, admitted to past incidents of cheating on ‘Porsha’s Family Matters,’ fans are telling Porsha to ‘run’ from her future husband.

Porsha Williams‘ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, revealed a family lineage of polygamy and past cheating incidents on Porsha’s Family Matters on Sunday, causing fans to be hesitant about the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s choice in men. Simon shared that sticking to one woman may be a challenge for him, as his grandfather had 25 wives. “I come from a family where there was abundant love, but there wasn’t enough to go around,” the 57-year-old businessman told Porsha while out to dinner, explaining that there were “so many kids, so many wives.”

Porsha, 40, then asked how many wives were in the mix. “Grandaddy? 25,” Simon said with a smirk, adding that his father had only two wives. “Where I come from, there’s nothing abnormal about having different women,” the Nigeria native added. “As a matter of fact, there’s women from my part of the country that tell their husbands, ‘You can have one side b—h.’ And from time to time, the wife and the side b—h get together and make sure there’s not another side b—h.”

Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia
Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia (Marcus Ingram/Bravo).

As the dinner continued, Porsha made it clear to her fiancé she did not approve of the idea of him having multiple wives, then asking if he had ever cheated. “Of course, everybody has cheated,” he stated, causing fans to come out of the woodwork on Twitter to express their disdain at Simon’s confession, urging the former peach holder to “run” from the situation.

“Simon told porsha that his Grandfather had 25 wives, Simon said that in his culture the wife allows 1 side b—h. Simon has had 3 wives. Run Forrest! Run!” one user joked. “Regardless of how many weeks it was & even if it were months, IT’S TOO SOON PORSHA!!! Get to know him: 4 wives 5 kids Grandpa had 25 wives Dad had 2 wives,” another fan tweeted. “This dude married 4X & confidentially admits he’s cheated multiple times,” one person stated, adding a GIF of Steve Harvey waving red flags on his talk show.

Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia
Porsha Williams & Simon Guobadia (Marcus Ingram/Bravo).

The former RHOA star announced her departure from the franchise on Sept. 30, taking to Instagram to share her feelings about leaving the show. “After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter,” Porsha wrote. “Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise.” Although she departed from the beloved series, she continues with her place in the Bravoverse with her new show with Simon.