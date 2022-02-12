Ben Affleck Directs J.Lo’s ‘On My Way’ Remix Video Filled With Throwback Bennifer Moments – Watch

The sweetest Valentine’s Day gift ever! Ben Affleck surprised Jennifer Lopez with the ‘On My Way (Remix)’ video with some of their most romantic moments in the 2000s.

Ben Affleck, 49, just gifted his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, 52, the best Valentine’s Day gift. The Oscar award winner stepped into the director’s chair for her latest music video, which is the remix for Marry Me‘s lead soundtrack single, “On My Way (Remix)” which was released on Saturday, Feb. 12. The clip included original footage from Jen’s initial video, edited in with throwback footage of the pair from the original “Bennifer” era — namely when they shot Gigli and the “Jenny From The Block” video.

The video began with footage of the two in their early years before meeting — her a dancer in New York and him an aspiring actor in Boston — leading to their 2001 meeting on-set. “I was never lost, I was just passing through — I was on my way to you,” Jen sang over photos of them a 2003 baseball game, and their Access Hollywood interview with Pat O’Brien in the same year, followed by images from their Vanity Fair shoot, scenes from Jersey Girl, and other sweet moments from their initial romance. The video ended with a new unseen selfie of the two, where Jennifer kisses Ben (sporting longer than usual facial hair) on the cheek.

The video was released via J.Lo’s OntheJLo newsletter to fans to coincide with the release of her new film Marry Me with Owen Wilson. The movie acts as a tongue-in-cheek commentary on her own life in the spotlight, particularly when it comes to her romances: in the movie, Jennifer plays a global pop star Kat Valdez who is engaged to a fellow singer, played by Maluma. After her fiancé is caught cheating by the paparazzi, Kat decides to marry a random guy in the audience — a math teacher played by Owen — and chaos ensues.

As for Ben and J.Lo, the two have been a spectacle in and of themselves. The duo first linked up romantically while filming Gigli in 2002, announcing their engagement in November of that year with a pink Harry Winston diamond. As Bennifer, they were easily one of the most followed celebrity couples in history — leading to a media frenzy around their 2003 nuptials, which were postponed. The duo split for good in Jan. 2004 amid rumors that Ben cheated on her in Canada, going on to marriages with Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony. Following Jen’s 2021 split with Alex Rodriguez, Jen and Ben shocked the world by rekindling their romance 17 years later — but proven to be more in love than ever over the last 10 months!