Leighton Meester Rocks Green Bikini Top While Hanging With Son On The Beach

Leighton Meester and her adorable little one spent some time in Malibu on the beach together on Wednesday. See the sweet photos here!

Leighton Meester enjoyed a lovely day at the beach with her son, who’s a little over one years old and whose name has yet to be announced publicly. Leighton, who shares her son and a daughter, Arlo, with husband Adam Brody, had some fun in the sun with her little boy in Malibu, California, spending some time in the water to perfect her surfing skills.

The Gossip Girl alum showed off her toned figure in a wet suit for surfing and a sporty green bikini underneath. She was photographed tending to her son on the beach and catching some serious waves in the ocean — and looking amazing while doing so!

In late 2020, Leighton’s hubby Adam opened up during an interview with WSJ Magazine about the couple’s latest surfing hobby. “A big part of our quarantine life is that my wife and I have been surfing our brains out,” he said. “My wife will come down with our son half an hour, 45 minutes after I’m up and join the party and we will check the surf on our phones. I’ve been off and on a lifetime surfer. My wife’s relatively new to it but is very dedicated. She is going surfing right now.”

Leighton later shared with Shape in 2019 that Adam had introduced her to surfing. “My husband also taught me how to surf, and in the last year, I got really into it,” she told the outlet. “I have found that when I don’t have a physical result in mind when I’m exercising — it’s not just about getting sore or getting abs or burning fat — I feel much more confident. I’m working on a skill, and that is so fulfilling to me. Plus, being in the ocean is such a spiritual experience that you forget you’re getting a real workout.”

The couple, who’s notoriously private, welcomed their second child last fall and the only way the world learned about the newborn was via Twitch. Adam appeared on The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular and shared that “since the last time I played, I have a new kid. I have a boy, and he’s a dream, a dream boy.