See Pics

Leighton Meester Rocks Green Bikini Top While Hanging With Son On The Beach

Leighton Meester
BACKGRID
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester seen at Crackle's "StartUp" Premiere at The London West Hollywood, in Los Angeles, CACrackle's "StartUp" Premiere, Los Angeles, USA
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Leighton Meester and Adam Brody take a walk in the woods with their daughter, Arlo.Pictured: Leighton MeesterBACKGRID USA 6 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Leighton Meester and Adam Brody take a walk in the woods with their daughter, Arlo.Pictured: Adam BrodyBACKGRID USA 6 MAY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adam Brody and Leighton Meester out for lunch in Pacific Palisades. The couple enjoyed a casual lunch together outdoors with their daughter, Arlo Day Brody. Leighton sported a comfy jumper while Adam kept his growing curly hair tucked under his cap and his scruffy beard mostly hidden behind his mask when not eating. Pictured: Adam Brody and Leighton Meester BACKGRID USA 6 OCTOBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
News Writer

Leighton Meester and her adorable little one spent some time in Malibu on the beach together on Wednesday. See the sweet photos here!

Leighton Meester enjoyed a lovely day at the beach with her son, who’s a little over one years old and whose name has yet to be announced publicly. Leighton, who shares her son and a daughter, Arlo, with husband Adam Brody, had some fun in the sun with her little boy in Malibu, California, spending some time in the water to perfect her surfing skills.

Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester enjoys a day at the beach with her son (BACKGRID).

The Gossip Girl alum showed off her toned figure in a wet suit for surfing and a sporty green bikini underneath. She was photographed tending to her son on the beach and catching some serious waves in the ocean — and looking amazing while doing so!

In late 2020, Leighton’s hubby Adam opened up during an interview with WSJ Magazine about the couple’s latest surfing hobby. “A big part of our quarantine life is that my wife and I have been surfing our brains out,” he said. “My wife will come down with our son half an hour, 45 minutes after I’m up and join the party and we will check the surf on our phones. I’ve been off and on a lifetime surfer. My wife’s relatively new to it but is very dedicated. She is going surfing right now.”

Related Gallery

Liam Hemsworth, Dua Lipa, & More Celebs Surfing – See Pics

Liam Hemsworth goes for a surf early on Thursday evening. Liam joined his brother Luke for a surf in Malibu,CA.Pictured: Liam HemsworthRef: SPL1285232 190516 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Dua Lipa and her boyfriend Anwar Hadid have a blast surfing in Malibu. 23 Aug 2020 Pictured: Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA695755_015.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ireland Baldwin turns heads surfing As she enjoys the day on the beach with friends in Malibu. 19 Jul 2020 Pictured: Ireland Baldwin turns heads surfing. Photo credit: Rachpoot/Snorlax/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA689632_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester catches a wave in Malibu (BACKGRID).

Leighton later shared with Shape in 2019 that Adam had introduced her to surfing. “My husband also taught me how to surf, and in the last year, I got really into it,” she told the outlet. “I have found that when I don’t have a physical result in mind when I’m exercising — it’s not just about getting sore or getting abs or burning fat — I feel much more confident. I’m working on a skill, and that is so fulfilling to me. Plus, being in the ocean is such a spiritual experience that you forget you’re getting a real workout.”

The couple, who’s notoriously private, welcomed their second child last fall and the only way the world learned about the newborn was via Twitch. Adam appeared on The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular and shared that “since the last time I played, I have a new kid. I have a boy, and he’s a dream, a dream boy.