Jada Pinkett-Smith, 50, Looks Fierce With Shaved Head At ‘Bel-Air’ Premiere With Will Smith

A cut above the rest! The ‘Girls Trip’ actress was proud to show off her bold hairstyle while supporting her husband at the premiere.

Talk about buzz! Jada Pinkett-Smith, 50, completely stole the spotlight during the red carpet premiere of Bel-Air in Santa Monica, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2022. The Red Table Talk hostess looked radiant as she appeared to support her husband Will Smith, 53, who developed the series based on his hit 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air.

Jada glowed as she tossed on a long, sunshine yellow coat over a khaki utility suit with a popped collar. Giving her look a touch of glamour, the Girls Trip star donned a pair of glittering gold boots which matched the delicate chains around her neck. She continued the sparkle with rings, bracelets, and a pair of stylish pearl earrings. Of course, the star went bold with beauty, flaunting smooth, dewy skin along with her closely shaved locks. A rich wine red lip, some blush, and fluttering eyelashes tied the whole look together.

Jada was in fine company for the event, where she posed with son Jaden Smith, 23, and husband Will on the red carpet. The family was dressed to impress, with Oscar-nominee Will rocking a cool red jacket and burgundy turtleneck with smart black slacks and boots. Jaden was dressed for the event, going for bold 90s colors in a pink, yellow, and blue tracksuit. Unfortunately, it looked like chic sibling Willow Smith, 21, had other plans for the evening.

On the red carpet, Will talked about the power of The Fresh Prince and the upcoming sequel, which stars Jabari Banks and premieres on Sunday, Feb. 13 on NBC. “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air premiered in September 1990. That is a testament to the power of the ideas,” he told Variety. “The power of the concepts, still relevant if not even more so today, of the racial and intra-racial situations.” He continued, “It is a beautiful reimagining and the depth that we can go to. There were things we couldn’t say and things we couldn’t do in a half-hour sitcom that in a dramatic version of this show, we can take the gloves off and really dive into things in a way.”