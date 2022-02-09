Britney Spears Goes Makeup-Free While Dancing In Stilettos & Cutout Bodysuit — Watch

Britney Spears busted out a move just like old times, looking sexier than ever as she rocked a revealing bodysuit and sandals.

There was never any doubt that Britney Spears still had the moves, but the 40-year-old pop star just proved she can dance like old times. The Crossroads star rocked a sexy hot pink bodysuit with cutouts along with a pair of black stiletto sandals as she did a routine at a dance studio in a video posted on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The Danja produced song “Get Naked” from her iconic 2007 Blackout album played in the background as she danced and shimmied around, doing several twirls as she moved closer to the camera revealing the thong cut of the one piece. She kept her signature blonde locks up in a ponytail for the sweat session, seriously looking better than ever as she opted to go makeup free.

It’s been years since Britney has been since in an actual dance studio vs. her other videos, typically shot in her living room or back yard — immediately leading fans to think she has something in the works. The Louisiana native also seemed to hint at upcoming projects with her caption, writing that the video was a “tease” of “what’s to come.”

“This is 13 seconds of me in heels before I dyed my hair purple…,” she wrote, referencing her lavender hair makeover that she rocked in Hawaii recently (and later regretted). “This is a tease of what’s to come !!!! My song ‘Get Naked’ !!!” she added, maybe hinting at something new: either a show or music. In recent months, the star has been frequently using the term “Project Rose” and sharing imagery containing the bright hue of red — but hasn’t clarified what either mean exactly.

“Hope you guys are having a great day !!!!!” Brit added to her millions of followers, before confirming she was indeed makeup free in the post. “Pss No hair and make up!!! Just PLAYING around folks !!!!” she signed off.