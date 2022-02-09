Watch

Britney Spears Goes Makeup-Free While Dancing In Stilettos & Cutout Bodysuit — Watch

Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
Britney Spears performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Britney Spears busted out a move just like old times, looking sexier than ever as she rocked a revealing bodysuit and sandals.

There was never any doubt that Britney Spears still had the moves, but the 40-year-old pop star just proved she can dance like old times. The Crossroads star rocked a sexy hot pink bodysuit with cutouts along with a pair of black stiletto sandals as she did a routine at a dance studio in a video posted on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The Danja produced song “Get Naked” from her iconic 2007 Blackout album played in the background as she danced and shimmied around, doing several twirls as she moved closer to the camera revealing the thong cut of the one piece. She kept her signature blonde locks up in a ponytail for the sweat session, seriously looking better than ever as she opted to go makeup free.

Britney Spears at the ‘Loose Women’ show in London, UK in Oct. 2016. (Ken McKay/ITV/ShutterstockKen McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

It’s been years since Britney has been since in an actual dance studio vs. her other videos, typically shot in her living room or back yard — immediately leading fans to think she has something in the works. The Louisiana native also seemed to hint at upcoming projects with her caption, writing that the video was a “tease” of “what’s to come.”

Related Gallery

Celebrities Without Makeup -- Pics Of Pamela Anderson & More Rocking Fresh Faces

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress and model Pamela Anderson joins a friend for dinner in Malibu. The "Baywatch" actress will have her character played by Lily James in the upcoming miniseries, "Tom & Pammy" slated to release on February 2nd.Pictured: Pamela AndersonBACKGRID USA 10 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Wonder Woman Jaclyn Smith goes Christmas shopping on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Jaclyn Smith BACKGRID USA 21 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BLW Clips / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A fresh-faced Pamela Anderson goes out for coffee with a male companion at Blue Bottle Coffee in Malibu. Pictured: Pamela Anderson BACKGRID USA 11 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BENS / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

“This is 13 seconds of me in heels before I dyed my hair purple…,” she wrote, referencing her lavender hair makeover that she rocked in Hawaii recently (and later regretted). “This is a tease of what’s to come !!!! My song ‘Get Naked’ !!!” she added, maybe hinting at something new: either a show or music. In recent months, the star has been frequently using the term “Project Rose” and sharing imagery containing the bright hue of red — but hasn’t clarified what either mean exactly.

“Hope you guys are having a great day !!!!!” Brit added to her millions of followers, before confirming she was indeed makeup free in the post. “Pss No hair and make up!!! Just PLAYING around folks !!!!” she signed off.