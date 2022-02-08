‘RHONJ’ Star Jennifer Aydin Says She ‘Regrets’ Controversial Nose Job: I’m ‘Done With Surgeries’

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ star Jennifer Aydin admitted that she wasn’t ‘happy’ with the results of her nose job after watching her costars criticize it during the ‘RHONJ’ premiere.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin, 44, is not living by the phrase “no regrets,” at least when it comes to her plastic surgeries. During the Season 12 premiere, the reality TV star debuted a new nose job and chin implant that she got done while visiting family in Turkey. While she seemed to have a good attitude about the surgeries during the episode, underneath it all, she wasn’t thrilled with how she looked afterward.

She commented on a clip of her co-stars Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs and Traci Johnson making snide comments about her nose job that was posted by a fan account. “Just so you guys know, I was not happy with the way that I looked when we were filming this day,” she confessed in a comment that has since been deleted that was captured by @the_bravo_chicks. “The bottom half of my face was still numb, and it was hard for it to move because of my chin implant.”

“Just like all of you, I was not happy with my nose job either,” she continued. “When you get plastic surgery, even though you know it’s a risk, you assume that you’re going to be happy with the results, which I wasn’t.” While she is happy that it has since “settled in nicely,” she admits that she does “regret it.” She then declared that she’s “officially done with surgeries. She also pleaded that people hold back on the mean comments about her nose job and be compassionate as they watch her healing process unfold.

RHONJ viewers know about the seasons-long feud that has going on between Jennifer and Melissa, Marge and Jackie. The latter three were not thrilled to see Jen when she walked into Teresa’s backyard for her hot girls’ summer party. “That looks terrible,” Jackie said to the other two women. “I’m sorry. It’s bad.”

“No, that’s not nice. Oh, that’s a bit mean,” Margaret added, to which Jackie replied, “I don’t care. Her nose looks bad. I think she was beautiful before this.” Her RHONJ costars weren’t the only ones who made fun of Jennifer for her nose job. “Maybe its me but Jennifer’s nose looked 1000% better before her nose job,” one viewer wrote on Twitter. “Note to self: do not get a nose job in Turkey,” another commented.