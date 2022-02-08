See Pic

Khloe Kardashian Shows Off Recent Weight Loss In Brown Strapless Bodysuit — Photo

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a gorgeous pic of herself looking confident in a figure-flattering stylish outfit and her fans were full of compliments.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is looking incredible in her latest Instagram pic! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her weight loss in a brown sleeveless bodysuit and matching heels on Feb. 8. She had her hair up in a high bun and flaunted flattering makeup as well as chunky gold dangling earrings and long red nails.

The beauty captioned the pic with a single brown heart emoji that matched her outfit and her fans were quick to respond with kind words and compliments. “Revenge body at its finest!” one fan wrote while another called her “stunning.” A third pointed out that she looks like a “goddess” and a fourth thought the photo looked very “sexy.”

Khloe’s latest eye-catching pic comes after she revealed she lost weight with before and after photos, which can be seen below, last week. In the incredible pics, she showed off her back while working out on a piece of exercise equipment for her arms, and her toned muscles are on full display as she wore a black sports bra and matching leggings. “About 3 months apart 💪🏽 let’s go @coachjoe.paris we are sculpting my back and arms,” she wrote in the caption.

When Khloe’s not wowing with photos that clearly show her toned physique, she’s sharing adorable moments with her three-year-old daughter True, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson. The proud mom recently posted a photo of the cutie posing in a cream sweater and pink sequined skirt as she sat on a couch near a sparkly Judith Leiber Strawberry Sprinkles Donut purse. Some of her curly hair was up and she flashed a smile to the camera.

Nothing sweeter than my girl,” Khloe wrote in the caption for the pic. Like her other recent pics, fans admitted they couldn’t get enough of the cuteness in the comments. Some called the tot a “mini version” of the reality star and others simply pointed out how much of a “blessing” she is. 