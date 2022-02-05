True Thompson, 3, Is Adorable In Pink Sequin Skirt With Mom Khloe Kardashian’s $4K Donut Purse

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a new photo of her three-year-old daughter True smiling while sitting and posing on a sofa in a stylish outfit as a sparkly donut purse sat beside her.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is sharing a new photo of her precious daughter True Thompson, 3, and fans can’t get enough of it! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gushed over her adorable baby girl in the caption for the pic, which showed the tot sitting on a sofa while wearing a cream-colored sweater and pink sequined skirt. “Nothing sweeter than my girl,” it read.

True was also holding onto a round pillow from the sofa in the snapshot as a sparkly Judith Leiber Strawberry Sprinkles Donut purse was placed next to her. She topped her look off with cream-colored Nike sneakers as some of her curly locks were pulled up.

Once Khloe shared the epic photo, it didn’t take long for fans to respond with their loving words. “She looks beautiful,” one fan wrote while another pointed out, “She’s the mini version of you Khlo ❤️ she’s such a blessing 😍.” A third called True “a cutie” and a fourth complimented her “pretty eyes.” Others left smiling emojis to signify their joy over the sweet photo.

Before Khloe shared her latest pic of True, the little girl spent time with her cousin Chicago West, 4. Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian shared photos and videos of her daughter and niece hanging out in a Target store together and they both looked super happy. They danced around and giggled while in the aisles in one video and Kim admitted she actually ran into True while shopping with Chicago on her own.

“Look who we ran into at Target! Oh my goodness,” the doting mom said. “True, do you want to see the things we got?”

When True isn’t having fun with her cousins, she’s doing so with her mom. Khloe is known for often sharing video clips of her and her mini me playing outside with toys and they always seem like the perfect mother-daughter team. Whether the little gal is making Khloe fake coffee with her play kitchen, or jumping on a trampoline while her mom proudly films, both of them always know how to make the most of their time together.