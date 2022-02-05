See Pic

True Thompson, 3, Is Adorable In Pink Sequin Skirt With Mom Khloe Kardashian’s $4K Donut Purse

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson
Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian enjoys her Saturday out with her daughter true and her niece Penelope Disick. The trio are seen going to the Calabasas Saddlery for their fun morning together. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: RAAK/JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe Kardashian Appears Camera Shy as She is Seen Out for the First Time Since Her Serial Cheater Ex Tristan Thompson Admitted to Fathering a Child with Mistress Maralee Nichols Khloe Kardashian is Camera Shy as She is Seen Out for the First Time Since Ex Tristan Thompson Admitted to Fathering a Child with Mistress, Los Angeles, California, USA - 10 Jan 2022
Los Angeles, CA - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have fun as they depart their daughter True's to dance class. The couple seemed at ease in each other's company after a rocky few months in which Tristan faced new cheating allegations. Khloe dressed casually in black leggings and a black top with a matching Prada fanny pack for the class. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Triston Thompson BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class in Calabasas Khloe Kardashian takes daughter, True to dance class, Calabasas, California, USA - 30 Aug 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share a new photo of her three-year-old daughter True smiling while sitting and posing on a sofa in a stylish outfit as a sparkly donut purse sat beside her.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is sharing a new photo of her precious daughter True Thompson, 3, and fans can’t get enough of it! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gushed over her adorable baby girl in the caption for the pic, which showed the tot sitting on a sofa while wearing a cream-colored sweater and pink sequined skirt. “Nothing sweeter than my girl,” it read.

True was also holding onto a round pillow from the sofa in the snapshot as a sparkly Judith Leiber Strawberry Sprinkles Donut purse was placed next to her. She topped her look off with cream-colored Nike sneakers as some of her curly locks were pulled up.

Once Khloe shared the epic photo, it didn’t take long for fans to respond with their loving words. “She looks beautiful,” one fan wrote while another pointed out, “She’s the mini version of you Khlo ❤️ she’s such a blessing 😍.” A third called True “a cutie” and a fourth complimented her “pretty eyes.” Others left smiling emojis to signify their joy over the sweet photo.

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson
Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson go on an outing in West Hollywood together. (Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Khloe Kardashian's Hottest Post-Breakup Outfits -- Photos

Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Khloe Kardashian steps out in a black snakeskin ensemble for lunch at Malibu Farm Pier Cafe in Malibu. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Agoura Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian is out for Wednesday lunch at Plata Taqueria & Cantina in Agoura Hills donning knee-high boots and a burgundy dress. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 9 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe KardashianKhloe Kardashian out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Oct 2019

Before Khloe shared her latest pic of True, the little girl spent time with her cousin Chicago West, 4. Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian shared photos and videos of her daughter and niece hanging out in a Target store together and they both looked super happy. They danced around and giggled while in the aisles in one video and Kim admitted she actually ran into True while shopping with Chicago on her own.

“Look who we ran into at Target! Oh my goodness,” the doting mom said. “True, do you want to see the things we got?”

When True isn’t having fun with her cousins, she’s doing so with her mom. Khloe is known for often sharing video clips of her and her mini me playing outside with toys and they always seem like the perfect mother-daughter team. Whether the little gal is making Khloe fake coffee with her play kitchen, or jumping on a trampoline while her mom proudly films, both of them always know how to make the most of their time together.