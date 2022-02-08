Karrueche Tran Honors Rihanna’s Pregnancy By Sharing Photo Of Her Sexy Maternity Look

Karrueche Tran took to her Instagram story to share the latest public pic of Rihanna walking in a stylish all black outfit while letting her baby bump peek through her top.

Karrueche Tran, 33, is showing love to Rihanna, 33 with a new social media post! The actress added a photo of the singer who’s expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, 33, walking outside while wearing a black cut-out top under a matching jacket, pants, and heels, to her Instagram story on Feb. 8. The snapshot also gives everyone another peek at RiRi’s growing baby bump, which peeked out from underneath her top.

Although Karrueche didn’t caption the shared pic with words, posting it seems to prove she’s in full support of the mom-to-be and her style. In addition to being two successful and gorgeous stars, the ladies have another thing in common: dating Chris Brown. Rihanna famously dated the fellow singer on and off, first in 2008/2009 and again in 2012, while Karrueche had an on and off relationship with Chris for a few years, starting in 2011.

Since the two ladies were both apparently seeing Chris at the same time at one point in 2012, there were reports that there was some friction between them in the past, but Karrueche’s latest social media move seems to prove that’s all hogwash now!

When Karrueche’s not sharing pics of her favorite celebrity mamas-to-be, she’s working hard in her career. Her latest movie Embattled was released in 2020 and she’s been playing a role on the television series Games People Play since 2021. The award-winning beauty is known for her impressive work in the entertainment world and it doesn’t seem to be stopping.

However, it’s not all work and no play for Karrueche. She takes the opportunity to enjoy a vacation whenever possible, including her recent getaway to St. Barts. She took to Instagram to share incredible photos of herself rocking a black bikini, which can be seen above, during the fun time. She was hanging out in her hotel room and walking around on the sand at a beach in the epic snapshots. “I belong to the sun,” she captioned them before her fans, as they usually do, flooded her comments section with compliments.