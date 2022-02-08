Kamala Harris’ Husband, Doug Emhoff Evacuated From D.C. School Following Bomb Threat & Voters Send Him Well Wishes

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was approached by a Secret Service agent and was told, “we have to go.” Moments later, the entire school was evacuated after a bomb threat was called in.

Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris was evacuated from Dunbar High School in Washington D.C. following a bomb threat on Tuesday, Feb. 8, as per Washington Post. The Second Gentleman was visiting the Museum of Dunbar History in the school for an initiative for Black History Month, as the school was the first to serve African Americans. When he was approached by a Secret Service agent who told him, “We have to go.”

Moments later, the rest of the school was notified to evacuate from the building. “Our protocol is to clear the building and move the kids away,” Dunbar Principal Nadine Smith told the outlet. “DCPS just gave us directions to make sure, to go ahead and send the kids home.” Police had received a call around 2:30 pm that a bomb threat was called into the school. Students were sent home while teachers remained on the football field as police searched through the building with dogs.

Fortunately, no one was harmed. “We had a threat today to the facility so we did — basically we took the precaution of evacuating everybody,” D.C. Public Schools press secretary Enrique Gutierrez told the outlet. “I think everyone is safe. The building is clear. But I don’t have any specific details at this moment.”

Voters have voiced their concern as this news breaks. “Hope everyone is safe!” One concerned voter tweeted. Influential political figures are also weighing in on the scary situation. “How scary for Doug Emhoff, the school-children and educators! Hope all are safe,” Nancy Pelosi’s daughter Christine Pelosi tweeted while adding that she hoped whoever put in the call was caught.

👀 How scary for Doug Emhoff, the school-children and educators! Hope all are safe … and that they catch the jerk who called in a bomb threat during a #BlackHistoryMonth event. https://t.co/EGd2f7w9Rj — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) February 8, 2022

Ebony McMorris, a journalist who claimed to be at the Black History Month event with Emhoff when the call was made, shared a picture from the event that was taken just moments before they were forced to evacuate. Fortunately, she, Emhoff and the rest of the journalists who were with them appear to be fine as well as the Dunbar students and faculty.