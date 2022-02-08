Breaking News

Kamala Harris’ Husband, Doug Emhoff Evacuated From D.C. School Following Bomb Threat & Voters Send Him Well Wishes

Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris
Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Shutterstock
United States Senator Kamala Harris (Democrat of California) speaks during a television interview at the United States Capitol in Washington D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Credit: Stefani Reynolds / CNP. 24 Jun 2020 Pictured: United States Senator Kamala Harris (Democrat of California) speaks during a television interview at the United States Capitol in Washington D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Credit: Stefani Reynolds / CNP. Photo credit: Stefani Reynolds - CNP / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA683531_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak during a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden gets his face mask from the podium before his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a campaign event at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Attorney Douglas Emhoff, left, and California Attorney General Kamala Harris arrive at the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff was approached by a Secret Service agent and was told, “we have to go.” Moments later, the entire school was evacuated after a bomb threat was called in.

Doug Emhoffhusband of Vice President Kamala Harris was evacuated from Dunbar High School in Washington D.C. following a bomb threat on Tuesday, Feb. 8, as per Washington Post. The Second Gentleman was visiting the Museum of Dunbar History in the school for an initiative for Black History Month, as the school was the first to serve African Americans. When he was approached by a Secret Service agent who told him, “We have to go.”

Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris
Douglas Emhoff and Kamala Harris are escorted upon landing. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Shutterstock)

Moments later, the rest of the school was notified to evacuate from the building. “Our protocol is to clear the building and move the kids away,” Dunbar Principal Nadine Smith told the outlet. “DCPS just gave us directions to make sure, to go ahead and send the kids home.” Police had received a call around 2:30 pm that a bomb threat was called into the school. Students were sent home while teachers remained on the football field as police searched through the building with dogs.

Fortunately, no one was harmed. “We had a threat today to the facility so we did — basically we took the precaution of evacuating everybody,” D.C. Public Schools press secretary Enrique Gutierrez told the outlet. “I think everyone is safe. The building is clear. But I don’t have any specific details at this moment.”

Related Gallery

Ella Emhoff: Photos Of Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter

Artist Ella Emhoff, left, and Sam Hine attend the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art, in New York WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards, New York, United States - 01 Nov 2021
Ella Emhoff Stella McCartney show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France - 04 Oct 2021

Voters have voiced their concern as this news breaks. “Hope everyone is safe!” One concerned voter tweeted. Influential political figures are also weighing in on the scary situation. “How scary for Doug Emhoff, the school-children and educators! Hope all are safe,” Nancy Pelosi’s daughter Christine Pelosi tweeted while adding that she hoped whoever put in the call was caught.

Ebony McMorris, a journalist who claimed to be at the Black History Month event with Emhoff when the call was made, shared a picture from the event that was taken just moments before they were forced to evacuate. Fortunately, she, Emhoff and the rest of the journalists who were with them appear to be fine as well as the Dunbar students and faculty.