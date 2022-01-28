Paris & Kathy Hilton Break Down In Tears Over Boarding School Abuse On ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ — Watch

Paris Hilton and mom Kathy Hilton revisited some trauma — and healing — in their latest appearance on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show.’

While appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show on Jan. 28, Paris Hilton and mom Kathy Hilton shared an emotional moment. When talking about Paris’s documentary This is Paris and the abuse she suffered as boarding school teenager, the mother-daughter duo teared up.

“We don’t get a pamphlet. Everybody tries to do the best they can and I am so proud of her and, can you imaging not knowing and her holding that in? All that time,” said Kathy. “It’s been a roller coaster emotionally for me and this is not about me, this is all about Paris. Even a week ago, I started crying.”



The Hilton matriarch continued, “I look at her in a different way. I look at her now and I just see this, yes, she’s beautiful, but inside there’s pain. And it breaks my heart.” After the intimate comment, the pair got choked up and hugged each other in a sweet embrace.



Looking back, Kathy recalled downplaying how much her daughter said she “hated” boarding school back in the day, even after Paris said she was having nightmares simply being there. Kathy then reflected on how much she used to dismiss her daughter’s concerns after Paris said she “hated” boarding school — even when the young teen was having nightmares about the experience. “I’d say, ‘Paris, you were naughty, you didn’t listen, I had to get you out of New York and I don’t wanna hear it!'” Kathy stated. “And then to find this out … I will kill for my children. You wanna fool with my kids? Let me tell you!”

Paris’s doc, which came out Sept. 14, 2020, went into grave detail about what the entrepreneur endured as a teen. In the trailer for the doc, Paris is shown taking off her makeup and crawling under the covers of her bed as she explains in a voice over, “I don’t even know who I am sometimes. I didn’t used to be that way.” She’s then seen in videos from her youth, as Paris admits, “Something happened in my childhood that I’ve never talked about with anyone.”

“The only thing that saved my sanity was thinking about who I wanted to become when I got out of there. I just created this brand and this persona and this character, and I’ve been stuck with her ever since,” the heiress goes on to explain, referring to her party girl image and “spoiled airhead” that she portrayed on her early aughts Fox reality series The Simple Life.