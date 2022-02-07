Camila Cabello Goes Makeup Free For A Joy Ride & Fans Think She’s Teasing New Music

Camila Cabello looked gorgeous when she went completely makeup-free in a new video of her singing in her car.

Camila Cabello, 24, always looks gorgeous but she just went makeup-free in her latest Instagram video and she looked stunning. Camila sat in her car while lip-syncing to one of her songs and her face was completely fresh while her hair was down in natural waves.

In the video, Camila rocked a black Urban Outfitters Devon Howdy Cutout Tank Top with a Missoma Lucy Williams Large Horn Necklace and Jennifer Fisher 3 Thread Hoops Earrings.

Camila is always showing off her natural face on social media which is what we love about her, but it wasn’t just her makeup-free complexion that stole our attention.

Camila mouthed the lyrics to her song that was playing in the car with Spanish lyrics. Fans immediately ran to her comments section where they called her out for possibly teasing new music. One user wrote, “Queen of teasing new music,” and then, “Queen of getting ready to release another bop.”

Some of her other fans wrote, “bestie please drop the album,” “Finally a snippet!!,” “ARE YOU TESTING MY HEART??????,” and “Ahhh!!! This album is going to be so AMAZING!!!!”

Camila is always going makeup-free and the other day she was working out with no makeup on while her hair was thrown up into a messy bun. She wore a pair of Apl Big Logo Techloom Slide with a pink Alo Yoga Lavish Bra and matching high-waisted Alo Yoga Biker Shorts.

Meanwhile, just last week she was out in LA running errands when she rocked a pair of baggy, light-wash jeans with an oversized Stella McCartney Waste of Space T-Shirt. She accessorized her look with The Wild Necklace, chunky black Sebago Dan Loafers, and Mango Hoop Earrings.