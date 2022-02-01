Camila Cabello Rocks Tight Leggings During Intense Dance Workout In Sexy New Video

Watch

Camila Cabello proved she is the dancing queen as she worked and twerked it out in a black-and-white video from her fitness class.

Camila Cabello24, proved that breaking a sweat can be fun in her most recent Instagram post. She led a whole group of people in a super fun and peppy cardio dance as evidenced in a black-and-white video. As she nailed each move, she wore a black leotard and tights as her hair bounced around in a high ponytail.

“GUYS I WANTED TO INCORPORATE SOME FUN CARDIO INTO MY WORKOUTS AND IVE LOVED @letsgetfloridafit fit for a while and @antwonkeith came by to train !!!!! SO FUN,” she excitedly captioned the post. As she twerked it out, she proved that she is indeed the dancing queen and could lead a cardio fitness class anytime.

Camila is keeping it hot on the dance floor and may be keeping it just as spicy in the bedroom. The “Havana” singer was spotted browsing the goods in a sex shop. It seemed she made a purchase from the novelty shop as she held something as she spoke with the cashier. Camila just keeps on proving that she doesn’t need Shawn Mendes to keep her life sexy.

Despite their recent breakup, the “My Oh My” singer was spotted with the “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” in Miami and sparked reconciliation rumors. They walked side-by-side and smiled while walking their adorable Golden Retriever. So what does this mean for their relationship? The answer is it’s complicated. “When they met up in Miami, they had a lot to talk about. The conclusion that they came to is that they still do love each other. They just don’t know what to do with that now,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“Camila is the first girl that Shawn has ever been in love with, and he thought that being without her would be easier than it is,” they continued. “For the past several years, she has been his best friend, as well as his lover. Being without Camila for these past couple of weeks has been hard and seeing her again brought it all back. They are not sure where the road from here will take them, but Shawn has said to his family and friends that he doesn’t think that he will find another woman like her.”