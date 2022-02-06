Julia Fox Reportedly Wants Kim Kardashian & Kanye West To ‘Work Out’ Their Issues

Julia Fox ‘understands that divorces are messy’ after being in one herself and reportedly wants her new boyfriend Kanye West to ‘resolve’ the problems he and his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian have been publicly going through.

Julia Fox, 32, is reportedly in favor of Kanye West, 44, and Kim Kardashian, 41, working out their issues and doesn’t want their divorce drama to continue. The actress, who went through her own divorce with ex Peter Artemiev in 2020, “understands” how hard a split can be, especially with children, but is hopeful there will be a resolution.

“Julia’s been in the same predicament, so she understands that divorces are messy and when kids are involved it makes it almost impossible,” a source close to Julia, who started dating Kanye around Jan., told Page Six. “She just wants them to resolve their issues.”

The source added that she thinks it’s “a little strange and coincidental that after any big outing they have in the press, something like this happens.”

One of Julia and Kanye’s latest outings was earlier this week when she celebrated her 32nd birthday at Lucien in New York. Just days later, the father-of-four took to social media to publicly ask what he could do about Kim letting their daughter North, 8, be on TikTok against his will.

“There’s been more instances of subtle retaliation and gaslighting,” Page Six’s insider further claimed while adding that Kim allegedly “does stuff to purposely trigger him because she knows he’ll take the bait.”

Once Kanye shared his post about his concerns, Kim took to her Instagram story to respond with a lengthy message. “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb. 2021, wrote in the message. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness.”

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with tryin to control and manipulate the situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she continued. “From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

In addition to publicly showing concern for North’s TikTok use, Kanye has made several accusations against Kim since their split, including that she would not let him take their kids to his hometown of Chicago, IL to see a basketball game and that he was not allowed into their daughter Chicago‘s 4th birthday party.