Breaking News

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Baby Born: She Welcomes 2nd Child With Jason Statham

Jason Statham
Richard Young/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lawrence attends the world premiere of "Don't Look Up" at Jazz at Lincoln Center, in New York World Premiere of "Don't Look Up", New York, United States - 05 Dec 2021
Kylie Jenner Steps Out for Dinner at Nobu in Grey Cropped Ensemble With Her Baby Bump on Full Display Kylie Jenner Steps Out for Dinner at Nobu in Grey Cropped Ensemble With Her Baby Bump on Full Display, New York, USA - 11 Sep 2021
Katherine Schwarzenegger is all smiles arriving at the View promoting her new book The Gift Of Forgiviness a day after callin her husband Chris Pratt The Greatest Gift Ever Pictured: Katherine Schwarzenegger Ref: SPL5155866 110320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Actress Jennifer Lawrence wearing a Dior dress with Tiffany and Co. jewelry arrives at the World Premiere of Netflix's 'Don't Look Up' held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 5, 2021 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States. World Premiere of Netflix's 'Don't Look Up', New York City, United States - 06 Dec 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 48 Photos.
News Writer

Congratulations are in order for the supermodel and her action star beau as they celebrate a new sibling for their four-year-old son Jack.

Happy news! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have welcomed their second child together! The supermodel, 34, and her action star beau, 54, gave birth on Wednesday (January 2), according to Daily Mail. The Mad Max: Fury Road actress previously announced she was pregnant back in August, captioning a series of mirror selfies posted to her Instagram, “Taaa daahhh!! #round2.”

Jason Statham
Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attend the ‘The Gentlemen’ screening in London in 2019. (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

The new addition makes the family a foursome, as Rosie and Jason were first blessed with a son named Jack back in 2017. “Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th,” Rosie captioned an adorable black-and-white photo of Jack holding his mother’s finger at the time. Although the pair have been dating since 2010 and got engaged in 2016, they are in no rush to walk down the aisle and revealed why it is not a priority for them.

“We’re looking forward to that time. It’s also not a huge priority for us; we’re so happy,” Rosie told ET in 2018. “I think it will be fun to do it when the baby’s grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding.” She added, “We’ve been so focused on our work for so long and Jack came along. We definitely talk about it, we’re looking forward to that time. It’s also not a huge priority for us, we’re so happy.”

Related Gallery

Pregnant Celebrities In Sheer Outfits: Photos Of Kylie Jenner & More

Kim Kardashian West LACMA Art and Film Gala, Los Angeles, America - 07 Nov 2015 WEARING GIVENCHY
New York, NY - Kylie Jenner takes a page out of older sister Kim's book and steps out in NYC showing off her growing baby bump in a sheer bodysuit. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ciara Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020 Wearing Ralph and Russo

Two years later, Rosie revealed that she and Jason would “love” to have more kids, and that the couple have never been concerned about their 20-year age gap. “Nope! Never been an issue! Age is nothing but a number,” she explained during a fan Q & A on Instagram.. When asked her favorite thing about Jason, she said, “He’s an amazing hands on Daddy. A supportive and protective partner and he’s pretty funny too … I am definitely longer than him with heels on.” As for how the A-listers first met, she explained, “We met at a party in London in 2009, It was instant chemistry.” Congratulations to the happy couple on their beautiful family!

 