Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s Baby Born: She Welcomes 2nd Child With Jason Statham

Congratulations are in order for the supermodel and her action star beau as they celebrate a new sibling for their four-year-old son Jack.

Happy news! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham have welcomed their second child together! The supermodel, 34, and her action star beau, 54, gave birth on Wednesday (January 2), according to Daily Mail. The Mad Max: Fury Road actress previously announced she was pregnant back in August, captioning a series of mirror selfies posted to her Instagram, “Taaa daahhh!! #round2.”

The new addition makes the family a foursome, as Rosie and Jason were first blessed with a son named Jack back in 2017. “Our little man arrived! Jack Oscar Statham 8.8lbs on Saturday June 24th,” Rosie captioned an adorable black-and-white photo of Jack holding his mother’s finger at the time. Although the pair have been dating since 2010 and got engaged in 2016, they are in no rush to walk down the aisle and revealed why it is not a priority for them.

“We’re looking forward to that time. It’s also not a huge priority for us; we’re so happy,” Rosie told ET in 2018. “I think it will be fun to do it when the baby’s grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding.” She added, “We’ve been so focused on our work for so long and Jack came along. We definitely talk about it, we’re looking forward to that time. It’s also not a huge priority for us, we’re so happy.”

Two years later, Rosie revealed that she and Jason would “love” to have more kids, and that the couple have never been concerned about their 20-year age gap. “Nope! Never been an issue! Age is nothing but a number,” she explained during a fan Q & A on Instagram.. When asked her favorite thing about Jason, she said, “He’s an amazing hands on Daddy. A supportive and protective partner and he’s pretty funny too … I am definitely longer than him with heels on.” As for how the A-listers first met, she explained, “We met at a party in London in 2009, It was instant chemistry.” Congratulations to the happy couple on their beautiful family!