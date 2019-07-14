Hollywood was the place to be on July 13 for the world premiere of ‘Hobbs and Shaw,’ a spinoff from the ‘Fast and the Furious’ starring The Rock and Jason Statham. We’ve got the red carpet pics.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been tirelessly promoting his Fast and the Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw ever since it went into production. He finally got to debut the high-octane action flick to the world on July 13 with its world premiere at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater. The 47-year-old hunk rocked a black jacket and slacks with a white shirt unbuttoned halfway down his muscular chest. He looked as proud as possible as he posed, so thrilled that fans are finally going to get to see the flick which opens worldwide on Aug. 2.

The film co-stars Jason Statham, 51, in his Deckard Shaw role from F&F and he was all smiles in a black suit with a black shirt and tie. Naturally he looked happy because he had his partner of nine years, model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 32, there by his side and she looked as gorgeous as ever. She wore a white halter gown with sheer panels up the left side and a high thigh slit. The blonde beauty wore her hair straight and long and accessorized with diamond hoop earrings.

The Crown‘s Vanessa Kirby was on hand as she stars in the movie as Hattie Shaw. The 31-year-old donned a dramatic black Tom Ford gown that featured a high neck, one long sleeve and a thigh-high split. The natural blonde wore her long locks pin-straight and rocked a dramatic red lip for a pop of color.

Other guests for the night included gold medalist skier Lindsey Vonn, 34, who looked sensational in a dark green leather jumpsuit that was unzipped down her chest. Fellow winter Olympian and gold medalist snowboarder Shaun White, 32, also attended, wearing a casual black suit and white t-shirt. You can see all of the red carpet arrivals at the Hobbs and Shaw premiere by checking out our gallery here.