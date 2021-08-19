Supermodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 34, Expecting Her Second Child With Jason Statham, 54 — Pics

Breaking News

Congratulations are in order for Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Jason Statham who have a new family member on the way! See her pregnancy announcement.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 34, and Jason Statham, 54, are going to be parents again! The couple, who already share a four-year-old son Jack, have a second baby on the way! The supermodel took to Instagram on August 19 to reveal the happy news “Taaa daahhh !! #round2,” she captioned a series of mirror selfies.

The gallery included snaps of her rocking a slew of stylish ‘fits, as she revealed her baby bump in a form-fitting white midi dress in the final photo. The former Victoria’s Secret angel cradled her bump while offering the camera a sweet smile. Her A-list pals were quick to jump into the comments section to congratulate her and Jason on their growing family.

Fellow model Neelam Gill wrote, “Omg! Congratulations beautiful,” while Dev Windsor, who is also expecting, commented, “Congrats,” with a series of heart emojis. Rosie and Jason have been dating since 2010 and got engaged in 2016. They welcomed little Jack one year after getting engaged, and opened up about why marriage wasn’t a “huge priority” for them.

“We’re looking forward to that time. It’s also not a huge priority for us; we’re so happy,” Rosie told ET in 2018. “I think it will be fun to do it when the baby’s grown up a bit and he can be involved in the wedding.” In 2020, Rosie also revealed that she and Jason would “love” to have more kids, and that their 20-year age gap wasn’t an issue.

“Nope! Never been an issue! Age is nothing but a number,” she said. When asked by a fan about her favorite thing about Jason, she said, “He’s an amazing hands on Daddy. A supportive and protective partner and he’s pretty funny too … I am definitely longer than him with heels on.” As for how they met — she said, “We met at a party in London in 2009, It was instant chemistry.” Congratulations to the happy couple on their growing family!