Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Stuns In Custom Oscar De La Renta Gown At Met Gala

Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked amazing on the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala on May 6, wearing a slinky white gown with a plunging keyhole neckline.

How stunning! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, 32, looked absolutely amazing on the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala in NYC on May 6, when she arrived in a beaded halter gown by Oscar de la Renta. She also draped it with a floor-length feathered shall around her shoulders and accessorized with Christian Louboutin heels at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Her husband, actor Jason Statham, didn’t tag along, but she didn’t need him. Rosie looked gorgeous all on her own!

Recently, Rosie spoke out about comparing herself to others on social media. When talking about struggles she deals with at Create & Cultivate New York on May 4, she said, “I think it’s one of the downfalls of social media is that we tend to kind of compare ourselves to what everyone else is doing and often what we see is this projection of this perfect life … There are definite days where I find myself spiraling in that direction where you feel like you’re comparing yourself to others and I try to pull myself back up.”

But she also finds inspiration online. “And then there’s this sort of fine line between comparing yourself to others and also being inspired by other people, which is really important, that’s why I’m here today to be inspired by other women. I think for me the big difference is when I feel happy for another woman.” We wonder who inspired Rosie’s look at the 2019 Met Gala!

This year’s Met Gala is celebrating the opening of the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibition and was hosted by Lady Gaga, Harry Styles, Serena Williams, Gucci designer Alessandro Michele, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.