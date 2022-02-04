Watch

Mark Wahlberg Goes Shirtless & Mocks Tom Holland For Thinking He Gifted Him ‘Self-Pleasure’ Tool

Mark Wahlberg shirtless at the beach
Mark Wahlberg taking a dip in the ocean while on holiday in Barbados
Mark Wahlberg and wife Rhea Durham at the beach while on holiday in Barbados
Mark Wahlberg poked fun at the ‘Spider-Man’ star by demonstrating the massage gun and emphasizing it’s ONLY used for muscle recovery, despite Tom thinking otherwise.

Mark Wahlberg, 50, is clearing up a big misconception involving the massage gun he gifted his Uncharted costar, Tom Holland, 25. The Marvel actor thought the massage gun was a “self-pleasure” tool, so Mark put the device to use in a Feb. 3 Instagram video to show Tom how it really works. While shirtless at the gym, Mark removed the Power Plate Pulse tool from its case and explained to “Mr. Tom Holland” that it’s “a massage tool for muscle recovery” — and “nothing else.”

“This is the quietest, longest battery life,” Mark added, while nonchalantly showing off his impressive abs in the video. The Transformers star then brought out a white-haired British man, whom he referred to as “Doctor,” to perform the massage tool on him. Mark sat down and instructed his pal to massage his shoulder “because I’m swinging the club way too hard. I’m chalking the s*it out of the golf ball.” Mark took pleasure in getting the shoulder massage — but not the kind of pleasure Tom thought!

Mark captioned the video, “Massage tool strictly for muscle recovery,” and tagged Tom, Power Plate, and Uncharted. Tom hasn’t responded to his costar’s demonstration, but we can only assume that he’s cracking up about the entire situation. We know we are!

Mark Wahlberg shirtless at the beach (Photo: MEGA)

Tom and Mark were promoting Uncharted earlier this week when the massage tool situation came to light. “Essentially Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his house in LA and he drove me back to my hotel,” Tom told Access Hollywood on Jan. 31. “I was confused as to what kind of massage gun this was having never seen one before … and I thought it was the type of self-pleasure,” he added. Tom joked he thought Mark “was driving me back to my house for other reasons than just being a gentleman,” which led Mark to clarify the whole thing. He said Power Plate, which he has stake in, make the “best massage guns out there.”

The pair’s new film will be released on Feb. 18. Uncharted is about two men who “embark on a dangerous quest to find the greatest treasure never found while also track clues that may lead to one of their long lost brothers.” Tom plays Nathan Drake and Mark plays his “wisecracking partner” Victor “Sully” Sullivan. Sophia Taylor Ali, Antonio Banderas, El Ribius,  Patricia Meeden, and Bryan Cranston also star.