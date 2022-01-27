Watch

Mark Wahlberg Goes Shirtless In Thirsty IG Post, Even Though He Admits It ‘Upset’ His Wife

Fifty never looked so fit! Mark Wahlberg showed off his chiseled physique in a new Instagram video, but admitted that it ‘upset’ his wife.

The gym is no new territory for Uncharted star Mark Wahlberg, 50. The actor showed off his impressive physique in a new Instagram video, where the actor flexed for the camera and attributed his chiseled chest to “Performance Inspired nutrition, all-natural.” PI-Nutrition is Mark’s own nutrition and lifestyle brand, where he sells multivitamins, protein powders, and a range of supplements dedicated to “honest & better lifestyle nutrition,” according to their website.

In the video, Mark flexes after sharing that people “want to know the secret” for how he’s kept so fit at his age. After shouting out his Performance Inspired brand, he jokingly walks towards the camera and whispers “Hello?” In the caption, Mark joked he stayed quiet to avoid irking his model wife Rhea Durham, 43, who he’s been married to since 2009. “Had to whisper to not upset my wife for not wearing a shirt,” he wrote. Regardless of Rhea’s thoughts, Mark found support in the comments from famous friends like Mario Lopez, who commented three fire emojis, and Irish boxer Micky Ward, who Mark portrayed in the 2010 film The Fighter. Clearly satisfied with the athleticism of the man who played him, Micky shouted out mark with a simple flexed-bicep and fist-bump emoji combination.

Though Mark joked about Rhea disliking his sultry post, the longtime couple, who began dating in 2001, is by all accounts healthy and happy. Mark has even described Rhea as “his rock.” Speaking to The Sun in 2008, he said, “We share the same values. Obviously, the physical attraction was there, but that’s not what keeps a couple together.” The couple shares four children together: daughters Ella Rae and Grace Margaret and sons Michael and Brendan Joseph. Mark has a close relationship with all four kids and has even bonded with Ella’s boyfriend James. Mark shared a video of him and James working out together, with Ella herself signing off on the clip with the comment “Luv u dad.” And on January 24th, the proud father posted a picture of Ella and James to celebrate their one-year anniversary, captioning the shot: “I’m so happy for you guys! I couldn’t be more proud of you Ella!! I love you guys.”

Beyond home and the gym, Mark has been also been hard at work on-set filming the upcoming action film Uncharted alongside Tom Holland. The film, set for release next month, is based on the wildly popular video game and stars Tom and Mark as Nathan Drake and Victor “Sully” Sullivan, two adventurers who set out on a dangerous, worldwide treasure hunt. In the new post, Mark certainly proved he looks the part of the athletic, rugged Sully on and offscreen.