Tom Holland Thought Mark Wahlberg Gifted Him A ‘Self-Pleasure’ Massage Gun

Tom Holland admitted he was ‘confused’ about the massage gun that Mark Wahlberg gave him while they were driving back to his house in a car because he had ‘never seen’ it ‘before.’

Tom Holland, 25, is looking back on a hilarious moment that involved Mark Wahlberg, in a new interview. The Uncharted star admitted that he thought his co-star gifted him with a “self-pleasure’ massage gun when they first met because he didn’t understand what kind of massager it was.

“Essentially Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to give me a massage gun after I left his house in LA and he drove me back to my hotel,” Tom told Access Hollywood. “I was confused as to what kind of massage gun this was having never seen one before … and I thought it was the type of self-pleasure.”

“I thought Mark Wahlberg was driving me back to my house for other reasons than just being a gentleman,” he cheekily continued. “I didn’t know, it’s Hollywood baby … who knows what’s going to happen.”

Mark, himself explained that Tom’s assumption was wrong and he actually gave him a product from Power Plate, which is a company he has stake in. They’re known for allegedly making the “best massage guns out there,” so he wanted to share the love with the Spider-Man: No Way Home star.

Despite the mix up about the gift, Tom and Mark went on to work alongside each other in the new film Uncharted, which will be released on Feb. 18. The talented stars are the main focus of the flick, which is about two men who “embark on a dangerous quest to find the greatest treasure never found while also track clues that may lead to one of their long lost brothers.” Tom plays Nathan Drake and Mark plays his “wisecracking partner” Victor “Sully” Sullivan. The highly-anticipated film also stars Sophia Taylor Ali, Antonio Banderas, El Ribius, and Patricia Meeden, Bryan Cranston, and more.