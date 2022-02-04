John Mayer Cozies Up To Andy Cohen Like They’re At Prom At His Walk Of Fame Ceremony: Photo

John Mayer and Andy Cohen proved that they are definitely the prom kings of the Bravo head’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony.

John Mayer, 44, and Andy Cohen, 53, may not be a couple but look just as cute as one as they posed together for the Bravo host’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony on Friday, Feb. 4. They channeled high school prom vibes as the “Free Fallin'” singer stood behind Andy and wrapped his arms around the Bravo head honcho as if they were voted cutest couple in their school’s yearbook.

Both gentlemen looked dapper as they stood in front of Andy’s new star. The Watch What Happens Live host wore a professional navy blue suit while the “Last Train Home” singer rocked a classy beige suit jacket and brown slacks. Andy beamed as he not only got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame but he also got a cute date.

The singer honored Andy during his Walk of Fame Ceremony along with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Lisa Rinna and Garcelle Beauvais. The Bravo executive producer is responsible for a number of the channel’s hit reality TV series including the Real Housewives franchise, Top Chef, Shahs of Sunset and many more. He has also become the face of the Real Housewives franchise as he hosts their reunions in addition to his own late-night talk show Watch What Happens Live.

Andy recently made waves after he went on a drunken rant while hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live. He dissed former New York City mayor Bill DeBlasio in a rant that had his co-host, Anderson Cooper, shaking his head. “The only thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been. So, sayonara sucker!” Andy exclaimed. It’s safe to say that’ll likely be the last time he has that gig.

The talk show host has a little one who fortunately is too young to understand his daddy’s embarrassing moment. His son Benjamin Allen was born via surrogate on February 4, 2019. The three-year-old is Andy’s pride and joy and even though he doesn’t have a partner, he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’d love to have more kids. “It’s really fun, it’s challenging and it’s tiring, but it’s heartwarming,” he told us of raising his son when he was just five months old.