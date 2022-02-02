Nicki Minaj Reveals Why She Won’t Collab With City Girls: Why Work With Someone Who ‘Doesn’t Like Me?’

Sorry to all the Barbz out there, but Nicki Minaj confirmed she’s not interested in collaborating with City Girls. She insinuated the duo has talked bad about her publicly before.

For years, Nicki Minaj‘s die-hard fans (called “The Barbz”) have been hoping the legendary rapper collaborates with Yung Miami and JT of the hip hop duo City Girls. But in her Feb. 2 interview with The Morning Hustle hosts Lore’l and HeadKrack, Nicki, 39, all but confirmed the collaboration will never be happening. When she was asked about possibly working with City Girls, the “Super Bass” songstress dramatically flashed her eyes back and forth.

“Well, I don’t know,” Nicki said. “What I will say is that, a few years ago I saw a video of them and I asked someone on their team at the time about them. I was thinking about jumping on a record, one of their records that was out at the time. And then, social media happened.”

Nicki continued, “You know, people will say something about someone, like an artist. Whether they tweet it or say it. Or whether it gets pulled out of them in an interview or something like that. Whenever you post something on the internet, it’s there forever. Whenever you say something in an interview, it’s there forever.” The “Starships” hitmaker then noted that “an artist is a human being forever,” before elaborating on why she’s not working with City Girls. “If I was about to go out to dinner with you tonight, and then I get something that says, ‘Yo, she don’t really f*ck with you like that. She was saying this and she don’t really like you.’ I’m not gonna go out to dinner with you anymore, because now I know that I like you but you don’t really like me,” she explained. “That’s just a human way to feel if you hear somebody was saying things about you. Not just one thing, but repeated things. Repeated tweets for years. Not just one thing.”

Nicki went on to say that while she’s “let go” of the alleged smack-talking that’s come from the fellow rappers, she still has no plans to make music with them. “Why would I work with someone that doesn’t like me?” she said.

This is disappointing news for fans of Nicki and City Girls. JT, 29, has even gone on record before to say she’d like to team up with Nicki. “We’re hoping for it in the future, seriously,” she told GQ magazine in Aug. 2021. “A lot of people try to make fun of it, like, ‘Ahhh, you’re never going to get your feature,’ but you never know what can happen,” she added.