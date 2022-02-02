See Pics

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Seen In 1st Pics Since Confirming Engagement While Out With Baby Dakota

Macaulay Culkin celebrates his 39th birthday with a fun day out at Disneyland with his girlfriend Brenda Song. The pair were seen having a great time enjoying snacks and riding the Incredicoaster multiple times. Macaulay kept a low profile and wore a bandana on his head. He and Brenda looked adorable as they made made funny faces while riding the rollercoaster. They enjoys snacks and rode many of the rides in California Adventure including the Soaring over the World and the Guardians of the Galaxy ride.
Macaulay Culkin and his fiancée Brenda Song were out and about on Tuesday for the first time since confirming their engagement. See the adorable photos with their son Dakota here!

Macaulay Culkin and fiancée Brenda Song were spotted out in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Feb. 1 for the first time since announcing their engagement. In photos you can see here, the pair, who ran errands with their baby son, Dakota, looked casual yet still simply stylish for the outing, with Macaulay wearing a plaid flannel over a red t-shirt and pairing the look with black sweat pants and black Converse. The doting dad was joined by his bride-to-be who wore a long tan, fleece-lined coat over a white tee and brown pants, pairing the look with white Converse.

Brenda, who flashed her giant diamond engagement ring, also carried a Gucci diaper bag and a sweet, custom-beaded keychain that featured her son’s nickname “Dak.”

As first reported by People on Jan. 26, The 41-year-old Home Alone star and his Disney Channel alum girlfriend, 31, are planning to tie the knot after four years of dating. The Monday before the announcement, Brenda was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on her ring finger in Beverly Hills, per the outlet. The exciting news also came nine months after the pair welcomed their first child together, a son they named Dakota.

The couple first began dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of Seth Green‘s comedy Changeland in Thailand. The couple then moved in together and considered starting a family soon thereafter. “We practice a lot,” Macaulay joked to Esquire in Feb. 2020 about having a baby. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”

The couple managed to keep their pregnancy under wraps, so when baby Dakota arrived on April 5, 2021, it was definitely a surprise for the public! In a short yet sweet statement, Macaulay and Brenda expressed their happiness in welcoming their son, saying, “We’re overjoyed.” It was also revealed that Dakota was named after Macaulay’s late sister who tragically died in 2008.