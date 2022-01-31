See Message

Lily Collins Posts Rare Tribute To Dad Phil Collins On His 71st birthday: I Love You

Monika Graff/UPI/Shutterstock
Phil Collins, Wife Orianne and Daughters Joely and Lily 2004 Oscar Arrivals February 29, 2004 - Hollywood, CA . Phil Collins, Wife Orianne and Daughters Joely and Hilary Arrivals at the 76th Annual Academy Awards . Photo®Jim Smeal/BEImages
Phil Collins and Lily Collins (daughter)'The Blind Side' Film Premiere, New York, America - 17 Nov 2009Based on the book by Michael Lewis, this film follows the story of American footballer Michael Oher (played by Quinton Aaron), who currently plays for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens. It follows his impoverished upbringings, his years at a Christian School and his adoption by Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, the couple played in the film by Tim McGraw and Sandra Bullock. Lily Collins (daughter of rocker Phil) plays the Tuohys’ daughter, aptly enough called Collins.
Singer Phil Collins leads Genesis as they play in their "The Last Domino?" tour at the United Center, in Chicago. On drums in background is Collins' son Nicholas Collins Genesis Last Domino? Tour, Chicago, United States - 15 Nov 2021
Phil Collins and sons Nicolas and Matthew 'Tarzan' Musical 1st Anniversary, Hamburg, Germany - 18 Oct 2009 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

In honor of Phil Collins’ birthday, his daughter, Lily Collins, shared an adorable throwback photo while saying she will ‘always need’ her father and that she loves him ‘to the moon and back again.’

“Happy birthday, Dad,” Lily Collins wrote on Jan. 30, the day that her father, Phil Collins, celebrated his 71st birthday. Lily, 32, shared a throwback photo on Instagram, one of her as a baby going for a piggyback ride on her father’s shoulders. “I may no longer fit in your arms or sit comfortably on your shoulders,” the Emily In Paris star wrote, “but you continue to hug me tightly when I need it most. We may not get to spend time together that often, but when we are face to face, you really do see me. You may not always believe it, but please trust me when I say, no matter how old I get or what life may bring, I will always need you.”

“Whether I’m proudly watching you up on stage, laughing at home together playing trivial pursuit, I’m forever grateful for the moments and memories we share,” continued Emily in her birthday tribute. “Especially the ones I now cherish as an adult myself. Thank you for inspiring me and supporting the woman I am today. I love you to the moon and back again…” The touching tribute warmed the hearts of Emily’s followers, who left heart emojis and birthday wishes in the comments section.

(Instagram/Lily Collins)

Lily is Phil’s only child with his second wife, Jill Tavelman. Jill and Phil divorced in 1994 after he allegedly sent a breakup fax (a rumor he denied, per Vanity Fair.) She’s arguably the most famous of his children, having started her acting career at age 2 with BBC’s Growing Pains. She had her breakthrough in the 2009 Sandra Bullock movie, The Blind Side. Afterward, she appeared in Priest, Mirror Mirror, and Rules Don’t Apply, which netted her a Golden Globe nomination in 2016. However, she’s become best known for the titular role of the Netflix comedy-drama, Emily in Paris.

Related Gallery

Lily Collins & Charlie McDowell

West, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lily Collins and boyfriend Charlie McDowell share a few laughs while taking their beloved dog Redford for a walk around the neighborhood. Pictured: Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell BACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Lily Collins and boyfriend Charlie McDowell share a few laughs while out taking their adorable dog out for a walk. Pictured: Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell BACKGRID USA 4 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Lily Collins & beau Charlie McDowell enjoy a romantic stroll with puppy redford amid COVID-19 crisis!. 01 Apr 2020 Pictured: Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA640161_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Lily and Phil in 2009 at The Blind Side premiere (Monika Graff/UPI/Shutterstock)
Phil Collins and wife Jill Tavelman with daughter Lily Collins at the ‘Dennis The Menace’ movie premiere in 1994 (Bei/Shutterstock)

Things weren’t always so warm between Phil and his daughter. “I forgive you for not always being there when I needed and for not being the dad I expected,” she wrote in Unfiltered: No Shame, No Regrets, Just Me. In this open letter, published in this 2017 book of personal essays, Lily forgave her father for “the mistakes you made” in her life. “And although it may seem like it’s too late, it’s not. There’s still so much time to move forward.”

“We all make choices,” she wrote at the time, “and, although I don’t excuse some of yours, at the end of the day, we can’t rewrite the past. I’m learning how to accept your actions and vocalize how they made me feel. I accept and honor the sadness and anger I felt toward the things you did or didn’t do, did, or didn’t give me. “Clearly, the two have made peace.