Kobe Bryant's Daughter Bianka, 5, Shows Off Basketball Skills Like Dad In Cute Video

The late NBA star’s little girl made a pretty tough shot in a sweet video that her mom posted on Instagram.

Bianka Bryant has shown that she really takes after her dad Kobe in a new video that her mom Vanessa Bryant, 39, posted on Instagram on Sunday January 30. The 5-year-old sunk a pretty difficult shot from across her living room. with a mini basketball into a bright pink toilet. The video (fifth in the photo set below) was also accompanied by photos of the girls with their family friend Pau Gasol and a selfie of Vanessa and Pau’s wife Cat.

In the clip, Bianka looked like she was trying to get the grown-ups to move out of the way so she had a clear space to make her shot. Vanessa could be heard telling her to “focus,” but her daughter giggled and said, “I can’t!” After she sunk the shot, Pau, Cat, and her mom all celebrated. Cat gave her a big hug, and her mom got a high five. “You can focus, good girl!” Vanessa said, proudly. Pau and Cat left comments also complimenting Bianka’s skills and taking joy in the adorable moment they all shared. “BB for the win!” Pau wrote.

Vanessa has shared plenty of adorable videos and photos of Bianka (who she sweetly calls “BB”) recently. Right before Christmas, she shared photos and videos of Bianka and her sisters Capri, 2, and Natalia, 18, having a bonding day at the Museum of Ice Cream on December 20. She also celebrated BB’s fifth birthday with a sweet message to her little girl on Instagram on December 5. “You are inquisitive, spunky, vivacious, energetic, funny and so much more,” she wrote in a caption. “You and your sisters are the joy of my life.”

The video came a few days after the second anniversary of Bianka’s dad Kobe and older sister GiGi’s tragic deaths in a helicopter crash in January 2020. Bianka’s dad and sister were memorialized on the second anniversary of the crash with a statue of the dad and daughter, who died at 41 and 13 respectively, at the site of the crash.

 