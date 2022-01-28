The Situation Debuts New Teeth After $50,000 Dental Makeover — Before & After Photos

Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Pesce reportedly rolled up to the dentist’s office for the pricey procedure in a white stretch limo!

New year, new you! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has a new set of pearly whites ready to be flashed for 2022! The Jersey Shore star, 39, and his wife of two years, Lauren Pesce, 35, decided to undergo a dental makeover at Apa Aesthetic in New York, according to Page Six. The adorable couple had porcelain veneers to “improve shape, color and position” of their teeth. Mike took to his Instagram on Friday (January 28) to share the news, writing. “My new nick name is ‘The Elevation’ now the inside vibes matches the outside ‼️” Check out the couple’s gorgeous new smiles in the photos he shared to his account here. Below is a photo of the reality star before the big makeover:

“Mike has been on a journey to be his best self, and rejuvenating his smile was an important piece to that puzzle,” Dr. Andi-Jean Miro of Apa Aesthetic told the outlet. “What made these transformations so special was the ability to treat Mike and Lauren together. They supported each other through it all and came out looking as good on the outside as they feel on the inside.” Dr. Miro’s dental group’s smile makeovers start at $50,000. It appears the hefty price tag didn’t intimidate Mike or Lauren, as the source said they arrived for their first appointment in white stretch limos!

The new smiles aren’t the only recent addition to the couple’s life, as they welcomed a baby boy back in May. Mike and Lauren revealed the happy news in a sweet social media post, alongside photos of little Romeo Reign Sorrentino. In October, Mike introduced his son to his Jersey Shore family and shared the photos from the adorable reunion to his Instagram. Pauly Del Vecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi are featured in the carousel of images, along with Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s son Greyson Valor, 5, and Deena’s son Christopher John, 2.

Mike and Lauren, who wed in 2018, first announced they were expecting in November 2020. The happy news came after Lauren revealed in 2019 that she suffered a miscarriage about seven weeks into her pregnancy. It came just a couple of months after Mike was released from prison after serving an eight-month sentence for tax evasion.