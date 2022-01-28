Idina Menzel Mocks John Travolta’s ‘Adele Dazeem’ Flub In ‘Not My Name’ TikTok Challenge

Idina Menzel’s never letting John Travolta’s infamous 2014 Oscars flub go. She included the ‘Adele Dazeem’ moment in her ‘Not My Name’ TikTok challenge.

Idina Menzel may be the singer behind “Let It Go,” but she clearly hasn’t let go of the moment when John Travolta butchered her name at the 2014 Oscars. The Broadway star, 50, participated in the viral “Not My Name” TikTok challenge on Jan. 27, in which she shared clips of her most iconic acting roles to The Ting Tings‘ song “That’s Not My Name.” Idina hilariously included footage from when John, 67, mistakenly called her “Adele Dazeem” before her performance to “Let It Go” at the 2014 Academy Awards. Eight years later, and it still doesn’t get old!

Idina started off her TikTok video with her beloved Broadway roles as Elphaba in Wicked and Maureen in Rent. Then, she celebrated playing Shelby Corcoran (“Rachel’s Mom”) in the Fox series Glee, Nancy in the 2007 film Enchanted, Elsa in Disney’s Frozen, Vivian in Camila Cabello‘s Cinderella movie, and Dinah in Adam Sandler‘s 2019 crime film Uncut Gems.

But what came next was the highlight of Idina’s “Not My Name” challenge. She added a brief snippet of the “Adele Dazeem” incident, and added the caption “??????” over the footage of John. So epic! Idina shared the viral video to Instagram and wrote in her caption, “My name is Idina, but they call me…

#notmyname.”

Idina’s had a pretty good sense of humor about “Adele Dazeem” over the years. She initially broke her silence about the incident in an interview with Billboard, a few weeks after John flubbed her name. “That threw me for a minute, but then I just got back on track and reminded myself of where I was,” Idina explained. “He was really gracious and sent this gorgeous email, and we’re buddies and it’s all cool.”