Bridget Fonda Photographed In Public For 1st Time In 12 Years: See 90s Actress Running Errands

The retired actress looked completely different in her first public sighting since 2009 and almost two decades since she decided to retire from acting.

Bridget Fonda was spotted out and about in Los Angeles on Wednesday January 26. The 58-year-old former actress was seen running errands with her adorable dog, while she carried a few essentials, in the new photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. The photos were the first time she was publicly photographed since 2009, when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of Inglorious Basterds with her husband of almost 19 years Danny Elfman, 68.

The Jackie Brown actress sported a black-and-white striped v-neck t-shirt, as she held a coffee cup, her phone and keys. She also kept it comfy, by wearing a pair of dark blue sweatpants and gray New Balance sneakers. She also sported a pair of glasses and a blue face mask and carried a purse with her, as she was out and about.

While Bridget hasn’t appeared in movies or TV since 2002 (her last role was in the TV movie Snow Queen), she was a mainstay of 90s cinema after hitting mainstream success in the 90s, by appearing in The Godfather Part III. Throughout the decade, she starred in tons of movies that have become classics, like Quentin Tarantino‘s crime drama Jackie Brown. She also appeared in the comedy Singles in 1992 and the 1999 horror flick Lake Placid.

After Bridget retired from acting, she married rocker and composer Danny Elfman, who has scored tons of major movies, most notably offering music for 16 Tim Burton movies including Edward Scissorhands and Batman. The pair have one son together, who was born in 2005.

Even though the Kiss of the Dragon actress may have kept out of the spotlight for over a decade, she’s actually related to tons of Hollywood icons. Besides her husband being a regular Tim Burton collaborator, her dad was late Golden Globe winner Peter Fonda, who passed away in August 2019 at age 79. Bridget first acting role was actually with a small part in Peter’s classic movie Easy Rider. Besides her famous dad, Bridget is also Jane Fonda‘s niece.