Ireland Baldwin, 26, Looks Just Like Mom Kim Basinger As She Poses Makeup-Free In A Bikini

Ireland Baldwin looked absolutely gorgeous while rocking a colorful two-piece bikini in a new Instagram photo.

Ireland Baldwin, 26, proudly showcased her tattoo-filled body in a social media post on Tuesday, January 25. The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger shared an Instagram photo that showed Ireland flaunting her figure in a colorful two-piece bikini. Ireland went makeup-free for the stunning snapshot, and she kept her bright red hair done up in a messy bun.

Ireland looked so similar to her supermodel mother, 68, in the photo. She stood in front of a collection of framed paintings hung up on a white wall while showing off her sexy figure. Ireland’s creative tattoos that are located on her arms, legs, chest, and hips were fully visible in the photo. She didn’t caption the image, instead preferring to let her steamy bikini look speak for itself.

Fans of Ireland’s gushed over her impressive physique. “Simply beautiful,” one follower said, while another told the fashion model she is “beautifully authentic.” Ireland’s cousin Alaia Baldwin, the eldest daughter of Stephen Baldwin and Kennya Baldwin, showed some love to her famous relative as well. “THATS HOT,” Alaia, 29, wrote. 

Ireland is constantly showing off her gorgeous looks on Instagram. Back in November, the star participated in a photoshoot for the BCBGMAXAZRIA x Cosabella Holiday 2021 campaign. She put her toned figure on full display for the photoshoot, while rocking a tiny sheer mesh triangle bralette with a pair of matching high-waisted cheeky briefs.

Ireland also debuted her new bright red hair makeover for that photoshoot, after sporting dark blonde hair for months. Ireland truly is her mother’s daughter, because she is effortlessly gorgeous!