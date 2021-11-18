Ireland Baldwin Models Lingerie & Shows Off Red Hair Makeover For Sexy Holiday Campaign

Ireland Baldwin looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she rocked lingerie for a sexy new BCBGMAXAZRIA x Cosabella holiday campaign.

If there’s one thing for sure about Ireland Baldwin, 26, it is that she always manages to look super sexy and that’s exactly what she did for the latest BCBGMAXAZRIA x Cosabella Holiday 2021 campaign. In the photoshoot, Ireland showed off her toned figure in a tiny sheer mesh triangle bralette with a pair of matching high-waisted cheeky briefs.

Ireland, the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, topped her look off with a black silk robe with lace trim details and put her toned legs and ample cleavage on display. In another sexy photo from the campaign, Ireland was pictured lying down on the ground in a sheer long-sleeve bodysuit with lingerie underneath.

The long-sleeve bodysuit featured a turtleneck and she donned a low-cut strapless bra underneath. A pair of matching high-rise underwear completed her look as she showed off her toned and tattoed legs and hips.

Not only did Ireland look seriously sexy in her outfits, for the campaign which promotes the new 15-piece capsule collection that includes bras, underwear, and sleepwear, but she also debuted a brand new bright red hair makeover. Ireland has been rocking dark blonde hair for the past few months, and her new color is a deep red, which she had down and straight throughout the shoot.

Ireland is not shy when it comes to showing off some skin and just recently she posted a slideshow of photos to Instagram, showing off all different parts of her body while wearing a triangle bikini.

Ireland posted the photos with the caption, “Embracing my cellulite, stretch marks, curves, eczema, ingrowns, pale skin, grown out roots, hairy legs, and all the other fun things that make me human.”