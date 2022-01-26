Britney Spears Lifts Weights In A Crop Top & Short Shorts At The Gym — Video

Work it! The pop star showed off her awesome abs while sharing part of her fitness routine on Instagram.

Britney Spears, 40, looked like she was feeling happy and healthy as she shared a fun new Instagram video from the gym on Jan. 25. The pop star gave her fans a peek into her exercise routine, seen working with weights before moving on to an exercise ball and finally a sprint on the treadmill. Britney went for a funky but cute gym look, teaming a black, ruffled crop top with tiny pink short shorts which expertly showed off her flat abs and lean legs Adding a cool note, Britney raked her blonde hair back into a ponytail and popped on a pair of white sunglasses

Britney explained the reason for her shades in the caption, telling fans she wasn’t quite camera-ready during the early morning workout. “It was early this morning and my face wasn’t awake yet,” the “Stronger” singer joked, adding, “I’m the silly girl with shades on in the gym.” Talking about her sunglasses a bit more, Britney said, “If you’ve never done it before, I suggest you do… It was my first time and it actually enhances the movement with feeling versus what it looks like !!!! I mean that’s why I’m dancing too… My abs only come out I guess when I run which I hate doing but somebody’s gotta do it !!!!!”

The pop star has been having fun with her look lately, recently debuting purple-tinted tresses on her social media. But Britney revealed she wasn’t too keen on her new locks in an Instagram on Jan. 25, telling fans, “My purple hair is bad… I know… s*** happens I guess…”

Meanwhile, Britney has been publicly clashing with sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, after the release of the Nickelodeon star’s memoir “Things I Should Have Said”. The former Mousketeer lashed out at her little sister online on Jan 19, calling her “a selfish little brat” while also slamming her for dying her hair “like Christina Aguilera” and being “hateful” towards their mother Lynne, 66.