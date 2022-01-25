Britney Spears Admits Her New Purple Hair Makeover Is ‘Bad’ As She Dances In Shorts & Crop Top

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a new video of herself busting moves in what appeared to be a spacious studio as her fit figure was on display and her long purple tresses hung down from a ponytail.

Britney Spears, 40, doesn’t seem to like the new color of her hair. The singer pointed out that she thought her new purple locks were “bad” in her latest Instagram video, which was posted on Jan. 25. “My purple hair is bad … I know 🤷‍♀️ … sh*t happens I guess … Me and my purple hair last night 💋💋 💋💋 !!!!!!” she wrote in the caption for the clip, which showed her dancing. She also tagged the music of @off.indila.

In the post, Britney wore an orange crop top and patterned short shorts as she twirled and flaunted her high energy to the camera. Although she called out the color of her hair, the songstress’s fans were quick to disagree and compliment her on her look in the comments section.

“IT’S NOT BAD!! Don’t be so hard on yourself queen 🥺 Love you,” one fan wrote while another wrote, “your purple hair is amazingggg, I loved it! YOU ARE PERFECT.” A third fan called her hair “great” and a fourth shared several purple hearts to signify their love of the vibrant color.

Before Britney shared her latest post, she made headlines for rocking a sexy yellow bikini in a video taken on her vacation in Maui with her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 27. Although she looked great while relaxing on a beach in the video, she admitted to not feeling well and thinking she had “a small bug” that caused her “nausea.”

“I break my first sweat then I go to the bathroom and throw up,” she wrote in the caption for the post. “[I]t’s absolutely horrible but then I stay at the gym because I don’t want to go home and lay sick in bed …. I keep going and night I go dancing and my system starts to get clarity… Dude … this has been going on for a month and if someone has this you’re not alone !!!”