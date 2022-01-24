Demi Lovato Goes Makeup-Free & Shows Off Their Glowing Skin In Stunning New Video

Demi Lovato showed off their flawless, glowing skin when they went makeup free in a gorgeous new video.

If there’s one thing for sure about Demi Lovato, 29, it is that they are gorgeous with or without makeup and they proved that in a stunning new video. The singer showed off their fresh skin when they posted a video from the office of esthetician, Sean’s Fix.

Demi posted a video of themself with the caption, “Wowowow a skin miracle @seansfix.” In the video, their skin was completely makeup-free and clear, while glowing. Demi turned from side to side to show off their gorgeous skin while also revealing their shaved head.

Just recently Demi shaved all of their hair off and they debuted a new massive spider tattoo on their scalp. Meanwhile, just a few days later, Demi debuted a new piercing as well.

They posted a video of their new earring which was pierced by Daniel Ruiz. The new jewelry was a long silver bar pierced through the top of their ear.

When Demi isn’t going makeup-free, they are usually decked out in a full face of glam. Just recently, they posted a photo of themselves with a dark smokey eye, super long, voluminous lashes, and dark, thick brows. They topped their look off with a glossy brown lip, dark lip liner, and long black acrylic nails.

No matter what Demi does – whether it’s rocking a full face of glam or wearing no makeup at all – they always manage to look gorgeous.