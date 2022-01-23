Jennifer Lopez Is Seen In Rare Driving Photos Behind The Wheel Of Her White Bentley — Photos

Jennifer Lopez was spotted enjoying a solo drive in her impressive Bentley convertible over the weekend, two years after she broke a quarter-century no driving streak while celebrating her 50th birthday.

Jennifer Lopez, 52, proved she’s comfortable behind the wheel of a car despite not driving on a regular basis during her latest outing. The singer was photographed enjoying a drive by herself in her white Bentley convertible over the weekend and looked gorgeous. She had her long hair down and wore sunglasses as she focused on the road in a stylish coat.

Although a solo drive may not seem like that big of a deal, it’s definitely one for Jennifer since in 2019, she broke a quarter-century no driving streak during her 50th birthday. The Selena star had not driven for 25 years before she drove a Porsche gifted to her by her then-fiance Alex Rodriguez. The former New York Yankees player talked about planning the extravagant gift in a YouTube video he posted called “MY SURPRISE FOR JENNIFER.”

“The irony is we’re gonna buy her a car but she hasn’t driven in 25 years,” he said in the feature, which was posted on July 29, 2019. In the clip, he was also joined by his daughters Natasha, 17, and Ella, 13, as well as by Jennifer’s daughter Emme, 13, and showed the beauty erupting with excitement after taking off a blindfold and seeing the vehicle.

“I’ve never even driven a car like that! I’ve never had a car like this – I’ve never driven a car period!” she exclaimed while admitting she was wondering “if I remember how to drive.”

She then went on to drive while Alex sat in the passenger seat and did a great job. “Baby, I know how to drive! I remember!” she excitingly said before Alex joked, “Can I get a double seatbelt?”

Jennifer and Alex were together from 2017 until 2021. She then rekindled her flame with her former fiance Ben Affleck and the two have seemed inseparable ever since. Whether they’re attending an event together in fashionable outfits, or hanging out at home while dressed comfortably, the lovebirds always appear to be happy and content around each other.