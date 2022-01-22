Simon Cowell & Lauren Silverman Hold Hands As She Shows Off Her Massive Engagement Ring

Lauren flashed her gorgeous sparkler while the cute couple were spotted leaving ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ auditions in London.

Blissfully betrothed! Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman looked like the picture-perfect couple just weeks after the two got engaged. The 62-year-old TV personality and his fiancée, 44, were spotted holdings hands leaving the Britain’s Got Talent auditions in London on January 20. While the adorable couple both flashed their megawatt smiles, Lauren also flashed her massive engagement ring, as seen in photos here, via the Daily Mail.

With the reportedly $3.4 million sparkler dangling off her finger, the socialite stole the spotlight in a white crop top, allowing a peek at her toned tummy. She paired the sophisticated look with a set of khaki pants and a peach-colored wool coat. Pulling her trademark brunette tresses up in a fashionable bun, Lauren showcased her natural beauty with minimal makeup. She set off the high-end style with a chunky necklace, fabulous handbag and designer high heels. Simon kept it casual, per usual, in a black sweater and matching pants.

As Simon popped the question after a lengthy 13-year romance with Lauren, fans wanted to know what took him so long! “One main reason that Simon decided now to get engaged is because he really wanted to be married to the woman who is the mother of his son, Eric,” a source close to Simon EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “Eric has been asking his dad about it and it really got Simon thinking that he wanted to do it for his kids. Of course he is in love with Lauren and it was really reiterated after his accident. She really helped him through all of that and really changed his outlook on getting married.”

Another source disclosed that Simon “always knew” Lauren was the one, even if it took him a bit of time to get down on one knee. “Simon has never had any doubt in his mind that Lauren is the one he wants to spend the rest of his life with,” the source shared. “She’s been such a huge show of strength for Simon and she’s an incredible mother to Eric, and he couldn’t imagine his life without her.”

Meanwhile, Simon and Lauren’s 7-year-old son Eric was reportedly in Barbados to witness the romantic proposal alongside Lauren’s son Adam, whom she shares with her ex Andrew Silverman.