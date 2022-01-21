Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Wears See-Through Cover-Up Over Her Black Bikini In Vacation Photo

Hailie Jade looked fabulous while on vacation when she rocked a tiny black bikini with a white crochet cover-up.

Hailie Jade, 26, has been having an amazing time on vacation and all of her outfits have been nothing short of perfect, and her latest look may just be our favorite. Eminem’s daughter rocked a tiny black bikini with a see-through white crochet cover-up on top.

Hailie posted the photo of herself sitting on a swing by the beach with the caption, “thinking i could really get used to this tropical aesthetic on my page.”

She wore an underwire bikini top with a pair of matching high-waisted bottoms. On top, she wore a skintight, long-sleeve white mini dress and she accessorized with a zebra print silk headscarf, sunglasses, and a pair of jelly white slip-on mules.

Another one of her outfits from vacay was her plunging black bathing suit with a white button-down cover-up on top. She styled her outfit with a fedora and a pair of rectangular sunglasses.

Perhaps one of our favorite looks from her was her bikini while taking a dip in the pool. She wore a black and white zebra print top with high-waisted black bottoms and oversized black sunglasses. Hailie captioned the photo, “does this pool make my butt look big.”

When Hailie isn’t on vacation rocking swimsuits, she is usually dressed to the nines wearing stylish outfits. One of our favorites was when she wore a fitted short-sleeve white knit crop top with a completely open back that she styled with a pair of skintight leather pants.

Hailie’s crop top featured a turtleneck and was open in the back with a skinny tie at the top of her waist. The high-waisted leather pants were extremely fitted and had a seamless bottom while the bottom half of the pants flared out into a boot cut Hailie topped her look off with a pair of brown snakeskin chunky-heeled booties.