Fashion

Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Wears See-Through Cover-Up Over Her Black Bikini In Vacation Photo

Eminem
Shutterstock
Eminem Eminem performs at the BET Awards on in Los Angeles BET Awards Show, Los Angeles, USA
Eminem 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Eminem attends the premiere of "Southpaw" at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square, in New York NY Premiere of "Southpaw", New York, USA - 20 Jul 2015
Eminem attends the premiere of "Southpaw" at the AMC Loews Lincoln Square, in New York NY Premiere of "Southpaw", New York, USA - 20 Jul 2015 View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Hailie Jade looked fabulous while on vacation when she rocked a tiny black bikini with a white crochet cover-up.

Hailie Jade, 26, has been having an amazing time on vacation and all of her outfits have been nothing short of perfect, and her latest look may just be our favorite. Eminem’s daughter rocked a tiny black bikini with a see-through white crochet cover-up on top.

Hailie posted the photo of herself sitting on a swing by the beach with the caption, “thinking i could really get used to this tropical aesthetic on my page.”

She wore an underwire bikini top with a pair of matching high-waisted bottoms. On top, she wore a skintight, long-sleeve white mini dress and she accessorized with a zebra print silk headscarf, sunglasses, and a pair of jelly white slip-on mules.

Another one of her outfits from vacay was her plunging black bathing suit with a white button-down cover-up on top. She styled her outfit with a fedora and a pair of rectangular sunglasses.

Related Gallery

Celebrities Wearing Bikinis: See Pics of Delilah Hamlin, Hailey Baldwin & More

*EXCLUSIVE* BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS - Mark Wahlberg, 50 shows off his muscular physique as he enjoys a day at the beach with his wife Rhea Durham and the family on holiday in Barbados.The couple took in the hot Caribbean sunshine with a little PDA out in the sea as 43-year old American Model Rhea looked sexy wearing her sultry lime green bikini as she chilled out taking in the hot West Indian sunshine and intriguingly read a book from the author Shari Lapena entitled 'Not A Happy Family'Pictured: Rhea DurhamBACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: C Pitt-S King@246Paps / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Michelle Rodriguez looks incredible in a peach coloured bikini as she continues her vacation in Mexico. The Fast and the Furious actress, 43, showed off her enviable figure in Tulum, Mexico and was seen taking a swim and playing beach tennis. 21 Dec 2021 Pictured: Michelle Rodriguez. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA815617_054.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Mary J. Blige relaxes in a colorful bikini on the beach in Miami. 06 Dec 2021 Pictured: Mary J Blige. Photo credit: Backgrid/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA811780_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Perhaps one of our favorite looks from her was her bikini while taking a dip in the pool. She wore a black and white zebra print top with high-waisted black bottoms and oversized black sunglasses. Hailie captioned the photo, “does this pool make my butt look big.”

When Hailie isn’t on vacation rocking swimsuits, she is usually dressed to the nines wearing stylish outfits. One of our favorites was when she wore a fitted short-sleeve white knit crop top with a completely open back that she styled with a pair of skintight leather pants.

Hailie’s crop top featured a turtleneck and was open in the back with a skinny tie at the top of her waist. The high-waisted leather pants were extremely fitted and had a seamless bottom while the bottom half of the pants flared out into a boot cut Hailie topped her look off with a pair of brown snakeskin chunky-heeled booties.