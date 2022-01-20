Neve Campbell Hilariously Reacts To The Weeknd Giving Her A Shoutout In His New Song — Watch

The Weeknd has his new movie star screaming like Neve Campbell in ‘Here We Go…Again,’ and the ‘Scream’ actress thinks ‘it’s pretty crazy’ that she’s in his song.

Neve Campbell had an iconic response to finding out that her name was in The Weeknd’s latest hit “Here We Go…Again” that she revealed while she was on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday, Jan. 18. While she admitted that she is “bad with pop culture,” she did know who The Weeknd is. When James Corden mentioned that Neve is not only in Scream, the biggest movie at this time, but referenced in “Dawn FM,” one of the most talked albums, she was pretty pumped.

“How crazy is that? It’s pretty crazy,” she responded. “At first, my publicist told me and she said The Weeknd and I was like, ‘Wait, which weekend? Last weekend?’ I had no idea what she was talking about. And then I realized, ‘Oh, the guy who played at the Super Bowl. That guy!’ Fellow Canadian. How cool.” Naturally, James had to riff on her knowing the “Blinding Lights” singer from the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The lyrics involving the Scream actress have been a hot topic lately. “My new girl, she a movie star / I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell,” The Weeknd says in “Here We Go…Again.” Not only is it a timely reference, but it also has drawn focus to his dating life. The lyric only fueled the flame of the rumors that he is dating Angelina Jolie.

Unfortunately, the actress and “Save Your Tears” singer aren’t dating…yet. “He has gained a great friendship with Angie and has met her kids, but it has been very much on the up and up when it comes to a full-on relationship as it has been friendly and business only,” a source close to The Weeknd EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It would be very premature to say that they both are a couple as Angelina is more focused on her family right now.”

However, that doesn’t mean a relationship is out of the question as they noted that he would date the Girl, Interrupted actress “in a heartbeat.” At the moment, their focuses are reportedly elsewhere as the actress is focused on settling her divorce while the singer is prioritizing his career. But that once all of those affairs are taken care of, Angelina and Abel could be the next Hollywood it couple.