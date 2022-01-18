Fashion

Christina Aguilera, 41, Smolders In Low-Cut, Off-The-Shoulder Outfit For Stunning New Photo

christina aguilera
Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Selena Gomez 'The Dead Don't Die' film premiere, Arrivals, Museum of Modern Art, New York, USA - 10 Jun 2019 Wearing Celine Same Outfit as catwalk model *9899298bh
Kim Kardashian Los Angeles Beautycon Festival, Day 2, USA - 15 Jul 2018 WEARING VINTAGE DOLCE AND GABBANA SHOES BY MERAH VODIANOVA
Selena Gomez leaves KISS 100 Studio'sSelena Gomez out and about, London, UK - 04 Dec 2017WEARING CUSHNIE ET OCHS SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *9047004c
Ariel Winter Variety's Power of Young Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA - 28 Aug 2018 Variety Annual Power of Young Hollywood View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Christina Aguilera looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging red off-the-shoulder top with pigtail braids & bright green eye shadow.

Christina Aguilera, 41, always looks sexy no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did in her latest photo. The singer posted a gorgeous photo of herself staring into the camera while rocking a cool braided hairstyle, bright green eyeshadow, and a plunging top that revealed ample cleavage.

In the photo, Christina’s makeup was done by Etienne Ortega, who gave Christina a bright green smokey eye with super long lashes and a glossy nude lip with dark brown lip liner. Meanwhile, her hair was dyed a bright red and done in an intricate braided style by Jesus Guerrero.

Her hair was slicked back into long braids in the back while two front pieces were left out and braided in tight cornrows that were draped around her forehead. Three little red gems on either side of her temples completed her hairstyle.

As for her outfit and accessories, Christina was styled by Anna Trevelyan, who dressed Christina in a sexy bright red off-the-shoulder top that was super low-cut. She accessorized with a bunch of different gold huggie hoops and long gold swords that dangled down to her shoulders.

Related Gallery

Christina Aguilera's Sexiest Photos: See The Best Pics Of The Singer

Christina Aguilera World AIDS Day Concert, Show, The Forum, Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, USA - 01 Dec 2021
Christina Aguilera performs "Camaleon" at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala honoring Ruben Blades at the Mandalay Bay, in Las Vegas2021 Latin Grammy Awards - Person of the Year - Show, Las Vegas, United States - 17 Nov 2021
Christina Aguilera performs "Camaleon" at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala honoring Ruben Blades at the Mandalay Bay, in Las Vegas 2021 Latin Grammy Awards - Person of the Year - Show, Las Vegas, United States - 17 Nov 2021

Meanwhile, just a day before, Christina rocked the same glam and hairstyle with another bright red outfit, that was a bit different but just as sexy. She flaunted her fabulous figure in a skintight long-sleeve latest top that had a plunging V-neckline and a zipper down the front.

Christina styled the peplum top with a pair of matching high-waisted latex pants, rectangular red sunglasses, and long, red acrylic nails. She captioned the photo, “Santo ¡sálvame!.”