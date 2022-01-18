Christina Aguilera, 41, Smolders In Low-Cut, Off-The-Shoulder Outfit For Stunning New Photo

Christina Aguilera looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging red off-the-shoulder top with pigtail braids & bright green eye shadow.

Christina Aguilera, 41, always looks sexy no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did in her latest photo. The singer posted a gorgeous photo of herself staring into the camera while rocking a cool braided hairstyle, bright green eyeshadow, and a plunging top that revealed ample cleavage.

In the photo, Christina’s makeup was done by Etienne Ortega, who gave Christina a bright green smokey eye with super long lashes and a glossy nude lip with dark brown lip liner. Meanwhile, her hair was dyed a bright red and done in an intricate braided style by Jesus Guerrero.

Her hair was slicked back into long braids in the back while two front pieces were left out and braided in tight cornrows that were draped around her forehead. Three little red gems on either side of her temples completed her hairstyle.

As for her outfit and accessories, Christina was styled by Anna Trevelyan, who dressed Christina in a sexy bright red off-the-shoulder top that was super low-cut. She accessorized with a bunch of different gold huggie hoops and long gold swords that dangled down to her shoulders.

Meanwhile, just a day before, Christina rocked the same glam and hairstyle with another bright red outfit, that was a bit different but just as sexy. She flaunted her fabulous figure in a skintight long-sleeve latest top that had a plunging V-neckline and a zipper down the front.

Christina styled the peplum top with a pair of matching high-waisted latex pants, rectangular red sunglasses, and long, red acrylic nails. She captioned the photo, “Santo ¡sálvame!.”