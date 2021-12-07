Watch

Christina Aguilera Rocks Chaps For Sexy Performance Of Her Hits At PCAs — Watch

Christina Aguilera
Alberto Rodriquez/E! Entertainment/NBC
Portia Williams People's Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 07 Dec 2021
2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Kim Kardashian West accepts the Fashion Icon of 2021 award On stage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 -- (Photo by: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)
2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Kim Kardashian West accepts the Fashion Icon of 2021 award On stage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 -- (Photo by: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)
2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Blake Shelton performs on stage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC) View Gallery View Gallery 40 Photos.
News Writer

Christina Aguilera dazzled in three different looks for Tuesday’s ‘People’s Choice Awards,’ performing an epic medley of her most-loved songs and accepting the ceremony’s first ever ‘Music Icon’ award.

The People’s Choice Awards were an exciting, star-studded event on Tuesday, Dec. 7, and pop star Christina Aguilera, 40, was a knockout at the event as she performed and received the first-ever “Music Icon” award. The singer stunned in a glamorous black dress, an outfit that included chaps, and a yellow dress while on stage and belting out her hit songs, including “Genie in a Bottle,” “Fighter,” “Beautiful,” and “Dirrty.” She got the crowd into the music and encouraged them to sing along.

Christina was also set to receive the Music Icon Award, presented by Becky G, during the ceremony, for her incredible achievements in the music industry. She gave a memorable speech about who her music is for and how grateful she is for receiving the award. It was certainly a winning night for the star and she once again didn’t disappoint with her singing and her overall appearance at the award show.

The pop icon was also a vision at the recent Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 18, when she looked like an all-star on the Las Vegas red carpet in a strapless black bustier style gown. The dress had a touch of drama with patent leather-style latex shrug with ’80s-inspired puffed up sleeves and gloves. Christina sported bright red hair for the event, with a slick ponytail and shorter layers framing her face. Her cleavage was also on display in the black number, with layered silver cross necklaces that matched the rings on her hand.

Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera during her People’s Choice Awards performance. (Alberto Rodriquez/E! Entertainment/NBC)

Related Gallery

Christina Aguilera's Sexiest Photos: See The Best Pics Of The Singer

Christina Aguilera World AIDS Day Concert, Show, The Forum, Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, USA - 01 Dec 2021
Christina Aguilera performs "Camaleon" at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala honoring Ruben Blades at the Mandalay Bay, in Las Vegas2021 Latin Grammy Awards - Person of the Year - Show, Las Vegas, United States - 17 Nov 2021
Christina Aguilera performs "Camaleon" at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year gala honoring Ruben Blades at the Mandalay Bay, in Las Vegas 2021 Latin Grammy Awards - Person of the Year - Show, Las Vegas, United States - 17 Nov 2021

The “Genie in a Bottle” singer has definitely been quite busy these days, since, just the day prior to the Latin Grammys, she appeared on stage at the Latin Recording Academy’s “Person Of The Year” gala to perform a tribute for Latin music legend Rubén Blades, 73. For that event, Christina stunned in a plunging black blazer with red sequin trim, pairing the revealing top with fitted leather leggings and platform boots. For that style, Christina sported her signature blonde locks.

Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera on the carpet of the People’s Choice Awards. (Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC)

It’s never a dull moment being a Christina fan! We look forward to seeing what other kinds of styles she shows off at future events!