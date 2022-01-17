Pierce Brosnan, 68, Is Handsome With Gray Hair As He Picks Up Bouquets Of Flowers — Photos

Silver fox status! Pierce Brosnan rocked gray hair as he picked up bouquets of white, yellow and orange roses during his grocery run.

Pierce Brosnan, 68, is now a proud silver fox as he rocked gray hair while he purchased several bouquets of roses. He rocked a fresh cut with light gray hair as he held two bouquets of yellow roses and one bouquet of white and orange roses each. He kept it casual with his apparel as he wore a black sweatshirt, T-shirt and jeans. He also wore a black mask amid the Omicron variant outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

His current look is a stark contrast from the one he sports in his upcoming feature The King’s Daughter in which he plays King Louis XIV. In the period piece, he flaunts shoulder-length brown locks. While both looks are extremely different, he is somehow able to impressively pull both off.

The former James Bond may be a hunk but unfortunately, he has been taken for a while now. He has been married to Keely Shaye Smith, 58, for over 20 years. She’s a journalist now but before she started dating the Mamma Mia! actor, she had an acting career. She starred in small roles in a number of films and TV shows including General Hospital, Norman’s Corner and The Opponent.

Pierce and Keely share two adult children together, Dylan Brosnan, 25, and Paris Brosnan, 20. The False Positive actor has three children from his previous marriage to Cassandra Harris. Before passing away from ovarian cancer, she gave birth to Christopher and Charlotte with her late former husband Dermot Harris and Sean Brosnan with Pierce. Pierce ended up adopting Christopher and Charlotte after their mother passed.

Pierce has expressed how important family has become to him, especially during the pandemic. “I cherish family very much,” Pierce told Gentleman’s Journal in 2021. “I cherish being a father. I did not grow up with a father figure or with a solid family. There was deep fracture, a certain isolation and an aloneness which wielded the wonderful power of my imagination. I had to get by on my own sensing and intuition. So I value and love the family.”